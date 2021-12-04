Military, police on high alert following death of Dawlah Islamiya leader in Maguindanao

Asim Karinda and several Dawlah Islamiya members were killed in a firefight with government troops in Mamasapano town

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – The military and the police have been placed on high alert for possible reprisals for the death of a ranking Dawlah Islamiya leader and at least five followers during a series of firefights with government forces in Maguindanao.

A string of skirmishes the past days has claimed the lives of at least six Dawlah Islamiya members, five of them in Mamasapano town, and another in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town, both in Maguindanao.

Major General Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said they are not taking any chances with the death of Asim Karinda alias Abu Azim, whom the military considered as an Amir or a ranking leader of the Dawlah Islamiya.

On Thursday, December 2, motorcycle-riding gunmen killed off-duty policeman Corporal Henry Mangaser Olindo Jr. while travellng on his motorbike. The gunmen allegedly tailed him from Cotabato City until they gunned him down in Ampatuan town, Maguindanao.

Olindo, 44, died instantly from gunshots to the head. Police investigators suspect the killing was a retaliatory attack by the Dawlah Islamiya.

Uy said Karinda was killed along with four followers during an hour of firefight with soldiers of the 6th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Dabenayan, Mamasapano town early dawn on Thursday. Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Banaag, commander of the 6th Infantry Battalion, said the others killed were Fahad Salipada alias Naz who known to be Salahudin Hasan’s bodyguard, Hamsallah Ganoy Salangani, Salah Salipada, and a fighter known only as Tatoks.

The army official said Karinda assumed the post of Salahudin Hasan, the Dawla Islamiya leader who was killed by soldiers on October 29 in Talayan town, Maguindanao. Hasan’s wife Jehana Minbida, the Dawla Isamiya finance officer, was also killed during the firefight in Talayan.

On December 1, Army soldiers also killed a Dawlah Islamiya fighter known only as Adsam in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town. Banaag said they received information that Adsam was a son of Dawlah Islamiya sub-leader Hassan Indal. – Rappler.com

Rommel Rebollido is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.