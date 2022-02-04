Military troops kill 2 Daulah Islamiyah members in Lanao del Sur

The AFP Western Mindanao Command says four soldiers were wounded during the encounter

MANILA, Philippines – At least two alleged members of terrorist group Daulah Islamiyah (DI) were killed by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) troops in an operation in Lanao del Sur.

The two members of the DI-Maute Group were killed by the 1st Marine Brigade in Barangay Lumbac, Balabagan town on Wednesday, February 2, the AFP Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said on Thursday, February 3.

“Based on the report from the ground, marine troops were conducting focused military operations when they chanced upon the group of Polo Alim, a Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group member. Firefight ensued, after which the enemy withdrew, leaving behind the dead body of one of their slain comrades,” Lieutenant General Alfredo Rosario Jr., AFP Westmincom commander, said.

After the firefight, the soldiers recovered another cadaver of a suspected member. The military personnel also retrieved one M16 rifle with attached M203 grenade launcher, a cell phone, and one hand grenade.

Rosario also said that four soldiers were wounded during the encounter. They were already brought to the hospital and currently in stable condition, the AFP Westmincom chief added.

Earlier on January 31, military troops in Mindanao had killed two alleged DI members in South Cotabato. Before this series of operations, the military had also killed at least two high-ranking DI members in late 2021. – Rappler.com