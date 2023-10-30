Absence of many teachers at polling precincts delay barangay elections in Lanao del Sur

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LANAO DEL SUR SECURITY. Army soldiers check on vehicles along the Marawi-Iligan highway, during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, in Saguiaran town in Lanao del Sur, on October 30, 2023.

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – The casting of votes for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections was delayed in Lanao del Sur after many teachers did not report for poll duty due to rising incidents of election-related violence in the province.

On election day, Monday, October 30, several candidates and their supporters figured in fistfights and fired their guns indiscriminately, creating an atmosphere of fear in Lanao del Norte, which has 1,159 barangays

More than 15 incidents involving illegal discharge of firearms and mauling incidents were recorded at the joint election monitoring center at the 103rd Infantry Brigade headquarters in Camp Ranao, Marawi City on Monday.

In Barangay Poktan, Butig town, the husband of a village chief was killed shortly before the polling center opened in his town.

Police said the victim, identified as Madid Bao, had been arguing with a certain Deamael Bao, reportedly his relative, who was also his opponent for the barangay chair position.

The scale of violence forced most of the school teachers not to show up for election duty, prompting the Commission on Elections to deploy cops and army soldiers to replace them as poll inspectors.

Lanao del Sur Provincial Election Supervisor Udtog Tago said they had to deploy more than 900 specially-trained policemen to replace the teachers and start the voting.

As of 4 pm, only six polling centers in Bayang town had yet to start voting because of the tense situation created by rival politicians.

In Buadi-Puso Buntong town, unidentified men in civilian clothes snatched a ballot box from the polling center in Barangay Tuca. – Rappler.com