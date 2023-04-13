Deadly accident uncovers illegal sluice mining in South Cotabato’s old tunnels

MINING ACCIDENT. Police talk to relatives of miners in Tboli, South Cotabato, after a mining tunnel accidents killed two men and injured another in South Cotabato.

The deaths of two men in an accident expose the illegal activities of sluice miners in the old mining tunnels of South Cotabato

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Illegal mining activities in South Cotabato have resurged despite recent efforts to crack down on them, with illegal mine operators becoming better equipped and more astute, resulting in increased environmental destruction in known mining areas.

A recent deadly accident exposed the illegal activities of several dozen sluice miners in the old mining tunnels in South Cotabato, at night, away from the prying eyes of authorities.

The accident happened in Sitio Macopa, Barangay Kematu, Tboli, where two miners were killed and another was injured when part of an old mining tunnel caved in on April 3.

Siegfred Flaviano, the head of the Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO), told Rappler on Monday, April 10, that going after illegal miners has become more challenging than before, but they were more determined now to pursue a relentless campaign against illegal mining activities.

“They are able to escape because they have people who inform them that we are coming. At times, we hear gunfire, probably trying to scare us,” Flaviano said.

Before Holy Week, authorities raided at least three illegal mining sites in Tampakan town in an attempt to catch the culprits behind destructive sluice mining in the villages of Danlag and Tablu. They were unsuccessful in apprehending any suspect.

During the operation, authorities discovered illegal mining tools and equipment, and saw the extent of ecological damage caused by sluice mining, which bombards high-pressure water and destroys the terrain on several hectares of the mountain side.

Illegal miners even use ball mills and mercury, a crude method for separating gold from ore.

In an earlier interview, Flaviano said he would meet with officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), including the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), and provincial police so they could collaborate to put in place measures that would permanently stop illegal mining in the province.

Kristel Salva, whose husband Edgardo de Leon was injured in the April 3 accident, said about 50 other miners were prospecting for gold in the tunnel at night to evade authorities.

The 23-year-old de Leon’s companions, Vincent Allego and Erwin Sawan, both residents of Kematu, died in the cave-in.

Salva alleged that the landowner in the area, whom she did not name, took miners to work in the tunnels.

“My husband and the other miners would not be able to work there without the permission of the land owner,” she said.

The tunnel was previously used by the Tribal Mining Corporation (TMC), which stopped mining operations after its contract with the government expired years ago.

De Leon’s brother John Mark said rocks first started to fall and then a boulder pinned his brother’s leg, but they managed to pull him out and rushed him to a hospital.

But there was no way, he said, they could help Allego and Sawan from the rocks and mud that filled the tunnel they were in.

The April 3 cave-in was the second incident since 2018 when a miner was buried alive inside one of the mining tunnels of TMC.

The 2018 accident took place after the provincial government ordered several small-scale mining activities in the town to stop due to landslides in the area.

Flaviano has been vocal about warning small-scale miners against using destructive and illegal mining methods such as sluice mining, also known in the province as banlas.

He said the technique involves using running water to extract gold from soil and gravel. Despite the warnings, this method has become increasingly common in the province.

Flaviano confirmed that the miners operating in the old TMC tunnels were doing so illegally, or without government permits.

He warned that those caught working in the old tunnels face the prospect of arrest and prosecution.

Instead, Flaviano called on small-scale mining operators to secure permits from the government, which would help ensure proper regulation and enable them to take advantage of technical assistance provided by PEMO.

The provincial government has designated a 21-hectare Minahang Bayan (mining zone), where small-scale miners can operate with approval from local authorities.

Flaviano said the activities in the designated area were easy to monitor, helping to protect the environment.

The Minahang Bayan was established in 1995, based on the People’s Small-Scale Mining Act.

Data from the MGB in the Soccsksargen region showed there are 159 small-scale mine tunnels in the town. The village of Kematu has 100 tunnels, while the neighboring barangay of Desawo has 49. – Rappler.com