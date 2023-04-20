Ainee Sinsuat breaks her silence, rejects Marcos OIC appointment, too

DEFIANT. Fatima Ainee Sinsuat, the vice governor of the now defunct Maguindanao province, breaks her silence about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s appointment of officers-in-charge in a video released on Thursday, April 20.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Fatima Ainee Sinsuat, the vice governor of the now defunct Maguindanao province, has maintained that she is the legitimate leader of the newly created Maguindanao del Norte province as she rejected President Ferdinand Marcos’ appointment of her as vice-governor slash officer-in-charge of the new province.

Sinsuat’s stance is similar to the position of the defiant Maguindanao governor Mariam Mangudadatu, who argued that Republic Act 11550, the law that split Maguindanao into two political territories, makes her the governor of one of the two provinces.

In her six-minute-and-40-second video statement released and posted on her Facebook page on Thursday, April 20, Sinsuat broke her silence days after Marcos appointed former BARMM senior minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua as Maguindanao del Norte’s OIC governor.

Macacua took his oath of office before Marcos in Malacañang on April 5. On Monday, April 17, he showed reporters in Cotabato City his appointment papers signed by Marcos.

Marcos had appointed Sinsuat as OIC vice governor of Maguindanao del Norte, and Mangudadatu as OIC governor of Maguindanao del Sur. Like Sinsuat, Mangudadatu also rejected her appointment, saying it went against the law.

Sinsuat said she did not receive any communication from Malacañang, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) about political changes in the new province.

She said she was elected as vice governor of Maguindanao and assumed the gubernatorial post of Maguindanao del Norte based on RA 11550.

“I will continue to serve as an elected official,” she said.

Sinsuat maintained that she already assumed and performed the functions of governor of Maguindanao del Norte long before Macacua’s appointment.

She also asked employees of the province to report to their respective offices and follow what was stipulated in RA 11550. – Rappler.com