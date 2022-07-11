Army ammo dump burns, explosions rouse Cagayan de Oro from sleep

FIRE AND EXPLOSIONS. An ammunition dump inside an Army camp catches fire, causing a series of earthmoving explosions and sending huge fireballs to the sky in Cagayan de Oro.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A series of mysterious and earthmoving explosions roused entire families in Cagayan de Oro and the neighboring town of Opol, Misamis Oriental from their sleep past midnight on Tuesday, July 12.

The explosions were traced to an ammunition dump at Camp Evangelista, the seat of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division in Patag, Cagayan de Oro, which caught fire and sent huge fireballs to the sky.

Major Francisco Garello, 4th ID spokesman, said the ammunition dump caught fire shortly before midnight but he gave no other details.

The exploding ammunition and fireballs were seen and heard throughout the city up to the neighboring town of Opol.

Many residents made frantic calls to authorities. Ambulances, fire trucks, and emergency responders were queued outside the gate of Camp Evangelista as of this posting.

Nick Jabagat, officer-in-charge of the Cagayan de Oro Disaster Risk Reduction Office, said Army officials stopped everyone, including rescue teams, at the gates.

“We were told that it is still dangerous to go inside because of the exploding ammunition,” Jabagat said.

The ammo dump is the main repository of the Army camp’s ammunition, including mortars and artillery for the military units under the 4th ID.

Jabagat said they are concerned about the safety of people in communities living inside the camp.

“We have heard nothing from them so far and there is a total news blackout inside the camp and adjoining areas,” he said. – Rappler.com