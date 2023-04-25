Thousands go to Cotabato for sports meet despite stricter COVID-19 alert level

CLOSE MONITORING. A technician checks the QR code of a young campus athlete during the ongoing Soccsksargen Regional Athletic Association Meet in Kidapawan City, Cotabato.

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Thousands of young campus athletes and their guides trooped to Kidapawan City in Cotabato province to compete in the annual Soccsksargen Regional Athletic Association Meet (SRAA) that started on Monday, April 24, amid heightened public health restrictions due to a recurring COVID-19 threat.

Cotabato province is one of 26 areas in the country where the government’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) ordered COVID-19 Alert Level 2 restrictions from April 15 to 30.

Based on IATF Resolution 6C Series of 2023, areas designated under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 must observe limitations, including a 50% indoor capacity limit for fully vaccinated adults and a 70% outdoor capacity limit.

Health authorities have reported an increase in new COVID-19 cases in the province, prompting Cotabato Governor Emmylou Talino-Mendoza to order the mandatory wearing of face masks, and for all employees and visitors at the capitol to strictly follow health protocols.

The region’s COVID-19 tracker showed that there were 21 new cases in the province as of April 22, most of which were detected in Kidapawan City, the main venue of the region-wide sports event.

Kidapawan City Mayor Jose Paolo Evangelista said they had put in place technology-aided protocols and given out hygiene kits to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and officials participating in this year’s SRAA.

He said the Digital Attendance System (DAS) is being implemented to monitor the movements and whereabouts of athletes, coaches, trainers, delegation officials, and even parents.

The DAS, a web-based application managed by the Information and Communication Technology Office of the local government, is also being used for security purposes and if the need for contact tracing arises.

Before the SRAA’s start, all participants were listed online, with their respective personal information, such as names, gender, address, sports event, email address, and contact numbers, collected.

Each participant was assigned a QR code for tracking purposes.

Hygiene packs containing antibacterial soaps, mosquito lotion repellent, bath towels, and other items have been distributed to more than 4,000 delegates, including officials, a day before the start of the competitions, according to Kidapawan City Administrator Janice Garcia.

Kidapawan City Schools Division superintendent Natividad Ocon said eight delegations have started competing in various sports events in the elementary and secondary level categories.

The campus athletes came from Sarangani, South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, General Santos City, Koranadal City, Kidapawan City, and Tacurong City. They are housed in 13 billeting quarters in Kidapawan City and nearby Magpet town. – Rappler.com