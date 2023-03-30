BARMM police chief arrested due to estafa cases

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrests Bangsamoro police chief Brigadier John Guyguyon in connection with two syndicated estafa cases

COTABATO, Philippines – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested Bangsamoro police chief Brigadier John Guyguyon in connection with two syndicated estafa cases.

The CIDG said it served the arrest warrants, issued by two judges in Quezon City in 2022, at the general’s office in Camp Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, March 29.

The first warrant was issued by Judge Catherine Pepsis Manodon of National Capital Judicial Region Branch 14 in Quezon City on December 1, 2022. No bail bond was recommended.

The second was issued by Judge Kathleen Rorsario Dela-Cruz of the Regional Trial Court Branch 91, also in Quezon City.

Police Brigadier General Gil Francis Tria, the director for administration of the Bangsamoro police regional command, will serve as the officer-in-charge in the meantime.

Guyguyon was held under custody and would be brought to the Quezon City courts to face the charges.

He has not yet given a statement on the controversy. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.