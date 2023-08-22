BARMM attorney general on Maguindanao del Norte crisis: Status quo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN CHARGE. Maguindanao del Norte OIC Governor Abdulraof Macacua speaks to reporters during a news conference in Cotabato City on April 17, 2023.

BARMM Attorney General Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba says a definitive SC ruling on the OIC appointments is necessary before any change could occur

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The attorney general of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has advised the region’s interior ministry to maintain the status quo in Maguindanao del Norte’s political leadership, unless the Supreme Court (SC) voids President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s appointment of Abdulraof Macacua as the province’s governor.

BARMM Attorney General Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba released her legal opinion on Friday, August 18, four days after Maguindanao del Norte Vice Governor Ainee Sinsuat reasserted her claim to the gubernatorial post based on a recent SC decision regarding her petition for a writ of Mandamus.

Sinsuat filed the petition earlier this year to compel the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) and BARMM to recognize her assumption of the governor’s seat, allowing the new provincial government to start receiving funds from the national government.

At that time, neither she nor Macacua had been appointed as officers-in-charge/governor and vice governor, respectively, by Marcos Jr.

Alba said a definitive ruling on the presidential appointments was necessary before any change could occur.

She clarified that her office issued the legal opinion solely to guide the BARMM Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG), which was a respondent in a mandamus petition filed by Sinsuat concerning her appointment of a provincial treasurer.

Alba said her office’s legal opinion carried “no legal effects.”

On June 26, the SC 2nd Division ruled in favor of Sinsuat’s petition to compel the BLGF to acknowledge her chosen provincial treasurer.

However, in the same ruling, a sentence caught Sinsuat’s attention, as she interpreted it as validation for her assumption of the role of governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

Her first attempt to assume the gubernatorial post followed a 2022 plebiscite that ratified a law dividing Maguindanao province into two.

Weeks after filing the petition, both Sinsuat and Macacua took their oaths of office at Malacañang on April 28, one month after their respective appointments by Marcos to their positions.

Sinsuat was designated as acting vice governor.

Citing the SC ruling, Sinsuat notified the BARMM of her reassumption. Provincial board member Shariffudin Mastura also asserted his claim to the vice governor’s seat of Maguindanao del Norte.

In an interview with Rappler last week, Sinsuat’s legal counsel, Ronald Torres, said the SC clearly upheld the legitimacy of Sinsuat’s reassumption to the position of governor.

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, however, told Rappler that once they officially receive a copy of the SC ruling, they will take appropriate steps and file a motion for reconsideration or clarification.

Sinarimbo argued that based on the law, Sinsuat could have assumed the role of acting governor if the Maguindanao plebiscite had taken place before the May 2022 elections. The plebiscite had been postponed until September of last year.

He also said Sinsuat took the SC decision about an entirely different case out of context.

Sinarimbo said the facts of that case excluded Macacua’s appointment.

“The decision did not mention or question the appointment of Maguindanao del Norte Governor Macacua by the President,” Sinarimbo said. – Rappler.com