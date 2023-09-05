Over half of BARMM bets for barangay, SK positions unopposed, says Comelec

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ASPIRANTS. People wait for their turn to file their certificates of candidacy at the Comelec office in Cotabato City last week.

The Comelec registers 60,500 candidates vying for various positions in the barangay and youth councils in the Bangsamoro region

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – In the town of Shariff Saydona Mustapha in Maguindanao del Sur province, candidates in all of its 16 barangays are unopposed.

The candidates include 16 for barangay chairpersons, 113 for barangay councilors, 16 for Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons, and 102 for youth council members, according to Shariff Saydona Mustapha town election officer Casana Mangoramas.

In the rest of Maguindanao del Sur, six towns have all their candidates for barangay chairperson running unopposed.

Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Election Supervisor Allan Kadon said the towns with unopposed candidates for barangay chairpersons include Datu Anggal Midtimbang town with seven barangays, Datu Hofer town with 11, Datu Unsay town with eight, Guindulungan town with 11 barangays, and 13 barangays in Shariff Aguak town.

In the 24 towns of Maguindanao del Sur, at least 6,574 candidates filed their respective certificates of candidacy. Of this number, 3,932 are candidates for barangay chairpersons and councilors, and 2,642 candidates for SK chairpersons and members.

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), more than half of the candidates in the entire Bangsamoro region are running unopposed in the barangay and SK elections this October.

Ray Sumalipao, the director of the Comelec in the BARMM, said they have registered around 60,500 candidates vying for various positions in the barangay and youth councils in the region.

Approximately 60% of those who filed their certificates of candidacy are running unopposed, he noted.

“Unopposed candidates will only need a single vote to win,” Sumalipao said.

In Cotabato City, where a total of 1,596 candidates have filed their respective certificates of candidacy for positions in the city’s 37 barangays, some candidates need not worry about rival contenders, said city election officer lawyer Norpaisa Paglala-Manduyog.

Manduyog said at least five candidates for barangay chairpersons have no rivals, and there are two barangays where candidates for all positions are unopposed.

In Cotabato, the BARMM’s regional center, a total of 103 candidates filed their COCs for barangay chairpersons, 928 candidates for barangay councilors, 102 for SK chairpersons, and 463 for SK councilors.

In Maguindanao del Norte, provincial election supervisor Muamar Guyo reported that 8,228 candidates have filed their COCs in the province’s 12 towns, including Cotabato City.

Of the total, 703 are candidates for barangay chairpersons, 4,284 for barangay councilors, 544 for SK chairpersons, and 2,697 for SK members.

During a stakeholder’s forum, Mayor Tucao Mastura of Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte, said it would be the first time in years that his town would see candidates competing for positions.

“Since 1976, this would be the first time that barangay officials in our town will have rivals in the elections,” Mastura said, expressing fears of possible heated rivalries.

Having unopposed candidates in political exercises is not new in a place where clan politics holds so much influence, said trader Monaisa Menor.

“In our area, families have been interconnected over the years, growing in number and recognizing a leader of their own,” he noted. – Rappler.com