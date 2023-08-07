BARMM gears up for anticipated contentious barangay and SK elections

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WORRIED. Mayor Tocao Mastura of Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte tells a recently-concluded peace summit in the BARMM that he worries because many barangay officials in his town are likely to face intense rivalry for the first time in years.

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Preparations and measures are underway in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in anticipation of the hotly contested barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in many parts of the predominantly Muslim region.

Military and police authorities have started issuing warnings against the possession of firearms during the election period, scheduled from August 28 to November 29, as part of a nationwide elections gun ban.

In the BARMM, emphasis has been placed on ensuring secure and orderly village elections, with armed bodyguards and security personnel prohibited, subject to certain exceptions currently under consideration.

This early, several local officials have cooperated by surrendering firearms, amid expectations of fierce competition in the electoral races.

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo has appealed to local officials to refrain from interfering in the barangay-based election process and to keep it non-partisan as mandated by law.

Ahead of the start of the three-month election period, the military and police in the BARMM have warned that they will have no tolerance for the unauthorized possession of guns and other deadly weapons, especially in public places.

Army Major General Alex Relliera, the top military commander in Central Mindanao, said Maguindanao del Norte is a province where security measures will be scaled up, and ensuring the safe and orderly conduct of elections there is a priority.

During the election period, authorities will be strict in enforcing the rule that prohibits the use of armed bodyguards, and soldiers and policemen detailed to secure local officials will be recalled, said BARMM police director Brigadier General Allan Nobleza on Wednesday, August 2.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC), however, has been evaluating applications for exemptions based on justifiable reasons, Nobleza said.

Nobleza said police groups manning checkpoints would “enhance security and implement necessary measures” as they keep an eye out for groups with possible plans to disrupt law and order.

He said the Philippine National Police (PNP) is in the process of identifying potential election hotspots in the BARMM where security forces will need to be augmented.

Allan Kadon, the election supervisor for Maguindanao del Sur, said they are anticipating the October elections to be hotly contested and are taking early precautions to prevent violence.

Kadon acknowledged the efforts of the police and military in pressuring barangay officials and likely candidates in the BARMM to surrender their firearms.

Several local officials in the two Maguindanao provinces have responded to the call, surrendering loose firearms “during discussions and fora aimed at ensuring peaceful elections.”

Tucao Mastura, the mayor of Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte, noted that it will be the first time for several incumbent village officials in his town to face competition.

“Since 1976, the upcoming elections will be the first time where barangay officials in our town will face rivals,” Mastura said.

He expressed concern about the outcome of what he anticipates will become heated rivalries.

Mastura’s daughter-in-law, Sittie Shahara, serves as the representative of Maguindanao del Norte and Cotabato City.

Because of the tense situation, he suggested, “It might be better to discuss and appoint barangay officials rather than create conflicts.”

Sinarimbo, BARMM’s interior minister, appealed to local officials and political parties to refrain from endorsing their preferred candidates and to stay out of the village and youth elections.

“Allow the candidates to present themselves and let the voters choose who they believe deserves their votes,” he said. – Rappler.com