6 BARMM governors, Murad meet for the first time in Davao

The Davao meeting is in response to the BARMM governors' June manifesto, calling for inclusive governance, rule of law, and development in the region

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – For the first time, the six provincial governors of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) met with regional Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim in Davao City on Wednesday, August 9, to tackle concerns raised by the group.

The provincial governors, calling themselves the BARMM Governors’ Caucus, issued a manifesto in Cagayan de Oro in June, calling for inclusive governance, rule of law, and development in the region.

The governors also raised concerns about security challenges in the BARMM even as they called for enhanced coordination between the national and regional governments, peace mechanisms, and aid for marginalized residents.

The gathering saw Ebrahim meeting with governors Abdusakur Tan of Sulu, Mamintal Adiong Jr. of Lanao del Sur, Jim Hataman Salliman of Basilan, Yshmael Sali of Tawi-Tawi, Mariam Mangudadatu of Maguindanao del Sur, and Abdulraof Macacua of Maguindanao del Norte.

Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) member Mohagher Iqbal joined Ebrahim in meeting with the governors.

Officials said they agreed to hold regular meetings to infuse local perspectives into the governance of the Bangsamoro region, and address immediate concerns. – Rappler.com