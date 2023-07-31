Fake, says BARMM minister of document used in town hall takeover

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo warns that those behind the questionable document will be held accountable

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The tug-of-war over the mayoral seat of a town in Maguindanao del Sur is far from over, as the Bangsamoro region’s interior minister questioned a document used by one of the protagonists to assume the town’s mayoral post.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos disclosed that the certificate held by Mohajeran Balayman as Pandag town mayor is a fake document.

In assuming the mayor’s position in May of this year, Balayman presented a certificate of recognition supposedly issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez.

The mayoral post in Pandag town has been contested since Balayman protested the alleged massive cheating in the 2022 elections, involving teachers who served as election workers.

He accused the teachers of favoring his opponent, then-reelectionist mayor Khadafeh “Toy” Mangudadatu, a political ally of the regional officials.

Mangudadatu’s brother, Ismael, was a congressman who challenged the reelection bid of Governor Mariam Mangudadatu of the then undivided Maguindanao province. Mariam now serves as officer-in-charge/governor of the new Maguindanao del Sur province.

For more than a year, Khadafeh and Balayman have been locked in a legal battle as both camps filed appeals and counter appeals.

Balayman took his oath as mayor of Pandag in May after the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) decided in his favor with finality.

It was his second time taking the oath. The first oath was on October 18, 2022, before Mariam. Two days later, an injunction order prohibited him from holding office and instead recognized Khadafeh as the elected mayor.

In his second attempt to assume office, Balayman sought a certificate of recognition from the DILG instead of the BARMM’s local government minister.

The BARMM minister said they cannot recognize Balayman because no document about the supposed final executory decision from COMELEC en banc was attached.

Now, Sinarimbo said the supposed certificate issued by Undersecretary Gutierrez was “not in accordance with autonomy.”

He said they did not even receive a copy of such a document.

Sinarimbo asserted that the DILG central office has no jurisdiction over the local governments of the BARMM since the function has been devolved to the autonomous regional government.

“Supervision over LGUs in the BARMM has been a power delegated both to the former ARMM and the current BARMM.

This is not only provided for in the Organic Law but also in the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB),” he said.

Sinarimbo said Abalos revealed during deliberations on Thursday, July 27, during the 15th National Government-Bangsamoro Government Inter-Governmental Relations Body, that Balayman’s document was spurious.

Sinarimbo said they were told that the DILG national office has never issued such a document, adding that those behind the spurious documents will be held accountable for their actions.

In 2021, then-interior secretary Eduardo Ano and Sinarimbo signed an agreement, devolving DILG’s supervisory authority over local governments to the BARMM.

Appearing unperturbed, Balayman responded on social media: “Ang gusto mo yata yung galing kay Secretary mismo… (Maybe what you really want is the one from the Secretary himself).”

He then posted a copy of a certificate of recognition signed by Abalos, along with a letter of transmittal signed by undersecretary Alfredo Bayan.

This year, Balayman claimed that he personally sought certification from Abalos, but at the time, he (Abalos) was out of the country and instead got one signed by the undersecretary.

On July 4, they received another certification, this time signed by Secretary Abalos himself, Balayman claimed.

“I am still the mayor of Pandag,” Balayman said over local broadcaster Brigada News FM Cotabato on Friday, July 28.

He said the certification signed by the DILG secretary cited the decision of the COMELEC and that of the Regional Trial Court that “I was the one who won in the elections.”

“What Sinarimbo should better do is to focus on his projects, like the municipal hall in our town, which remains a skeleton until now but the funds were already exhausted,” he said.

Earlier this month, Balayman announced that he had already received his salary as mayor, his proof that he has been recognized mayor of Pandag.

He also announced that the municipal government has paid the salaries of its workers after a month and a half of waiting. – Rappler.com