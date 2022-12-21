BARMM parliament approves P85-B budget for region for 2023

IN SESSION. Members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority hold a session on September 28, 2022.

The Bangsamoro region's education sector gets the biggest chunk of the region's increased annual budget for next year

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) parliament approved an P85.3-billion budget for the special administrative region for 2023 on Tuesday, December 20.

The 2023 Bangsamoro Expenditure Program, approved on the third and final reading by 44 regional legislators without opposition about three months after Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Bill No. 54 was filed, seeks to give priority to education, health, infrastructure, and social services.

BARMM’s education sector received the biggest chunk of the annual budget “to improve access to quality and holistic education by strengthening the education system.”

Officials said they would invest in human resource development, skills training, learning continuity programs, and advancing science, technology, and innovation through the madaris system.

They said the regional government would also work to strengthen their Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education’s operations, and improve the region’s curriculum, learning delivery and assessment, school-based management and operations, higher education services, and access to scholarships, among others.

“The CFBM (BARMM Parliament Committee on Finance, Budget, and Management) truly underwent marathon hearings and scrutinized the proposed budgets of all ministries and offices to ensure that the budget is for the Bangsamoro people,” said committee chairman and parliament member Eduard Guerra.

BARMM’s 2023 budget showed an increase from the region’s P79.8 billion this year.

The Bangsamoro government set aside P70.1 billion for its ministries, agencies, and offices, while P15.2 billion have been set aside as special purpose funds.

Following its passage in the second reading, the budget was swiftly approved by Parliament members.

Aside from the education ministry, BARMM ministries and offices with the biggest budgets are the following:

Ministry of Public Works, P16.4 billion

Office of the Chief Minister, P5.9 billion

Ministry of Health, P5.8 billion

BTA, P3.9 billion

Ministry of Social Services, P3.07 billion

Ministry of Interior and Local Government, P2.04 billion

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform, P1.5 billion

Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy, P666 million

Ministry of Transportation and Communications – P539 million

– Rappler.com