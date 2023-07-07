BARMM signs agreement to unlock region’s energy potential, boost growth

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. witnesses the signing of the Intergovernmental Energy Board (IEB) Circular on Joint Award of Petroleum Service Contracts (PSCs) and Coal Operating Contracts (COCs) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) between Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and BARMM Environment and Energy Minister Akmad Brahim, at the Malacanang Palace on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla says the agreement could establish the BARMM as another energy resource center in the Philippines

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) reached a significant milestone as it signed an agreement with the national government on Thursday, July 6, opening up the region to local and international investors interested in exploring and developing its abundant energy resources.

Backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the initiative aims to tap into the immense potential of the resource-rich region, representing a collaborative effort between the national government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front-led BARMM region. BARMM officials aspire to realize their vision of regional advancement and economic growth through this partnership.

The Intergovernmental Energy Board Circular on Joint Award of Petroleum Service Contracts (PSCs) and Coal Operating Contracts establishes a 50/50 wealth sharing scheme between the national and regional governments, a move that will greatly boost the region’s economy as envisaged by former secessionist rebels who have transitioned into regional government officials.

During the signing ceremony in Malacañang, Marcos described the agreement as the “beginning of the fulfillment of a promise” for Mindanao. Known as the Philippines’ “promised land,” Mindanao, particularly the Muslim-majority region, is known for its rich biodiversity and natural resources but has faced developmental setbacks due to decades of peace and security issues.

“This collaborative endeavor stands as an unwavering testament to our firm commitment to unify and our unwavering cooperation with BARMM as we unlock the vast and untapped potential of the region,” Marcos said.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla hailed the agreement as an important step towards progress in Mindanao and potentially establishing another energy resource center in the Philippines.

He expressed optimism about the continued collaborative relationship between the Department of Energy (DOE) and the BARMM Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE) as they move forward with the implementation of the joint circular.

Lotilla said the agreement clarifies that both national and Bangsamoro governments should jointly grant rights and concessions for the development and utilization of indigenous and conventional energy sources within the jurisdiction of the Bangsamoro region. This framework will enable the region to leverage its energy resources and attract investments.

Upgrading electricity infrastructure and services in the BARMM provinces, which currently face significant deficiencies, is prioritized in the next phase of development, he said.

Lotilla assured BARMM officials that the energy development needs of the region will be part of the agenda in diplomatic initiatives undertaken in the energy capitals of the Middle East.

BARMM interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim hailed the agreement as one of the fruits of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro Region (CAB) signed between the MILF and the government in 2014, as well as the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

Ebrahim said the commitment of the Philippine government and the BARMM to work together and sustain the dividends of the peace process is unwavering to usher in a new era of development for the Bangsamoro people during this transitional phase.

He described the agreement as a blueprint in the energy sector, holding the potential to transform the lives of the people in the Bangsamoro region.

Ebrahim said the agreement also aligns with the 12-point priority agenda of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) and will facilitate the provision of adequate, clean, environmentally-friendly, and stable energy across the predominantly Muslim region.

Officials said the joint agreement positions BARMM as the next energy resource hub in the Philippines as the government works to address the country’s looming power crisis.

Marcos said it was important to take decisive action in response to the challenges posed by the depleting Malampaya reservoir and volatile fossil fuel prices. He also stressed the need to scale up petroleum exploration efforts and promote the development of indigenous energy resources to address these pressing concerns.

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo regarded the joint agreement as a significant milestone in the fulfillment of Bangsamoro rights, granting them substantial control and benefits over the region’s resources.

He pointed out that the provisions of the BOL, which authorize both the national and Bangsamoro governments to jointly grant rights, privileges, and concessions for the exploration, development, and utilization of uranium and fossil fuels within the BARMM. – Rappler.com