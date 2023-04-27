BARMM says SC order didn’t acknowledge Sinsuat as governor

DEFIANT. Fatima Ainee Sinsuat, the vice governor of the now defunct Maguindanao province, breaks her silence about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s appointment of officers-in-charge in a video released on Thursday, April 20.

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) rejected on Wednesday, April 26, an assertion by former Maguindanao vice governor Fatima Ainee Sinsuat that the recent Supreme Court injunction based on a petition she filed acknowledged her governorship in the newly created Maguindanao del Norte province.

On April 19, the High Tribunal mandated the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) in Region 12 “to process the designation of Badorie M. Alonzo or any qualified person designated by the petitioner Province of Maguindanao del Norte as provincial treasurer of the Province of Maguindanao del Norte.”

The ruling was a result of Sinsuat’s petition for mandamus with prayer for the issuance of a writ of preliminary injunction filed on February 20, a month before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed former BARMM senior minister Abdulraof Macacua as officer-in-charge slash governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

BARMM spokesman and Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo dismissed claims by Sinsuat’s group that the SC order recognized the former Maguindanao vice governor’s claim to the gubernatorial post of Maguindanao del Norte.

He pointed out that there was nothing in the SC’s writ of mandatory injunction that stated that Sinsuat was the legitimate chief executive of one of the two new Maguindanao provinces.

Sinarimbo said the order “refers only to the appointment of a provincial treasurer and not the OIC-governor of Maguindanao del Norte.”

He said only the BLGF has the sole authority to appoint provincial treasurers and not local chief executives.

He also noted that Sinsuat filed the petition before Marcos appointed Macacua, and the SC, technically speaking, was unaware of that context.

The BARMM has already officially recognized Macacua’s appointment as the OIC governor of Maguindanao del Norte, Sinarimbo said.

Sinsuat’s group, however, saw the SC’s writ as recognizing the legitimacy of her claim.

Speaking for Sinsuat during a news conference, lawyer Vallerie Anober said the writ meant that the SC acknowledged Maguindanao del Norte’s corporate existence with Sinsuat as its governor.

But Sinarimbo, a lawyer by profession, said the SC merely ordered the BLGF to hasten the designation of a provincial treasurer and did not specify who should be recognized as the head of the province.

The SC order mentioned “Alonzo or any other qualified person” designated as treasurer by the provincial government.

With the SC’s writ, Sinsuat said she would assert her claim to the gubernatorial post despite Marcos’ appointment of Macacua.

Like former Maguindanao governor Mariam Mangudadatu, who was appointed OIC governor of Maguindanao del Sur, Sinsuat rejected her designation as OIC-vice governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

The two officials have asserted that the 2021 law that split Maguindanao into political territories provided that they would automatically serve as governors of the two new provinces.

Sinsuat and Mangudadatu earlier appealed to Marcos to take back the appointment of OICs, arguing that the move did not have a legal basis. They said Marcos was misled into thinking that the appointment of OICs was legal.

The writ of preliminary mandatory injunction, granted by the SC’s 2nd Division led by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Mario Victor Leonen, had been sought by Sinsuat, who complained early this year that the provincial government could not function because of her non-recognition as acting governor.

This, Sinsuat had complained, resulted in the provincial government being denied access to the P1.8-billion fund set aside for it by the national government at the expense of the delivery of basic services, non-payment of salaries of over 200 workers, and non-implementation of programs. – Rappler.com