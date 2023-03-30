Basilan passenger ferry fire kills 10 – coast guard

FERRY FIRE. The Philippine Coast Guard responds to a fire incident onboard M/V LADY MARY JOY 3 at the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan, Philippines, on March 29, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) Nine people are injured in the fire that started in air-conditioned cabins, Commodore Rejard Marfe, coast guard chief in southern Mindanao, says

BASILAN, Philippines – Ten people have died and 230 have been rescued after a passenger ferry caught fire on past 11 pm on Wednesday, March 29, in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Mutamad in Basilan.

Nine people were injured in the fire that started in air-conditioned cabins, Commodore Rejard Marfe, coast guard chief in southern Mindanao, told DZMM.

Photographs shared by the Coast Guard showed the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 ship being sprayed with water, while rescued passengers were brought to the shore.

Earlier, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said the ship, an interisland vessel of Aleson Shipping Lines, was bound for Jolo, Sulu from Zamboanga City with 230 passengers. The ferry has a capacity to carry up to 430 people.

The rescued passengers were temporarily housed at a hostel.

Basilan Governor Jim Salliman said the provincial government has mobilized to assist the passengers and speed up rescue and recovery efforts.

He also assured assistance to transport the passengers back to their places of origin.

The Coast Guard meanwhile said it will assist in an investigation and safety assessment, as well check for any signs of an oil spill. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com