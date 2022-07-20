Boy dies as diarrhea outbreak hits Davao City’s Toril district

The city government suspends the sale of street food in the district as 19 barangays report diarrhea cases

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A 10-year-old boy died of severe dehydration on Tuesday evening, July 19, the first fatality in an outbreak of diarrhea that has struck 147 other persons in Davao City’s Toril district.

City health officer Dr. Ashley Lopez said on July 20 that when the boy arrived at a private hospital in Toril, he already had malignant dysentery due to severe diarrhea.

“With his condition, he was referred to Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) ICU as he was already in a critical state,” the doctor said. “His abdomen swelled due to ascites which is indicative of acute renal failure, a complication of his severe dehydration.”

The boy’s family recalled him eating isaw (chicken intestines) and drinking tap water on July 15, Lopez said.

Within 24 hours he experienced simultaneous vomiting and loose bowel movement, she said.

The city health office conducted an independent water sampling in coordination with the Department of Health in the Davao Region. Lopez said she expects SPMC Laboratory to release the test results on July 20.

A total of 19 barangays in Toril district have reported diarrhea cases as of July 19.

The city government has already suspended the selling of street food in Toril on July 20 while food vendors underwent stool analysis. They will be required to attend a food handlers’ seminar on July 21, Lopez added.

The Davao City Water District (DCWD) also conducted its own water sampling and testing.

Hydie Maspiñas, manager of the water quality division of Davao City Water District (DCWD), told the city council on July 19 that water from DCWD is safe for drinking.

There is no contamination in the DCWD wells and water supply, she said, noting that test results on July 18 showed no signs of bacteria that cause diarrhea.

Councilor Bernard Al-ag told DCWD to check areas where residents use artesian wells.

“They might be contaminated as these are shallow. There is the water and there’s the septic tank,” Al-ag said, noting that a child of one of his employees was among those hit by diarrhea and tests showed the well-water as the source of infection.

Lopez reminded the public to boil their water up to 100 degrees whether for drinking or cooking purposes and let it sit for another 10 minutes to ensure sterilization. Residents can also use purified or bottled water for drinking.

The city health officer reminded residents to frequently wash hands thoroughly with soap and water. – Rappler.com