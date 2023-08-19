Cagayan de Oro hosts its first international event 3 years after COVID-19 struck

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FOR GOOD LUCK. Cagayan de Oro City information officer Ivy Guantero (left) paints the eyes of a dragon statue for good luck during the launch of the international dragon boat race in the city on August 18, 2023.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Cagayan de Oro has launched its first international event ahead of its annual fiesta, more than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted social and economic activities in the city.

On Friday, August 18, local officials took turns sprinkling water on Chinese dragon head statues and painting their eyes to herald the launch of the two-day Kagay-an International Dragon Boat Kugtong Fiesta Race.

More than 19 teams from various parts of the country, as well as Malaysia and Hong Kong, are participating in the dragon boat race along the Cagayan River.

The dragon race is a core event of the Higalaay Festival, a month-long celebration leading up to the August 28 Feast of Saint Augustine, the patron saint of Cagayan de Oro.

The Higalaay Festival hasn’t been held normally since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic infected more than 25,945 residents and claimed the lives of at least 941 until 2022.

During that period, most city residents hunkered down at home as the city government imposed strict quarantine rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Cagayan de Oro City information officer Ivy Guantero said the pandemic period is now over, and the city government wants residents to enjoy life again, especially with the return of tourists.

“The dragons symbolize strength and prosperity. We want the dragons to dispel bad spirits and bring back the good,” Guantero said.

City tourism officer Rico Libre said the city government set aside P1.6 million to host around 689 participants for the boat race, which will take place from Saturday to Sunday, August 19 to 20.

“We allocated funds for the judges, food, prize money, and officials’ accommodations. We truly want the dragon race to be successful, as this is our first international event,” Libre told reporters on Friday.

Christian Mendoza, a member of the Hong Kong dragon boat team, noted how local organizers have been managing to address the logistics challenges of the race.

“From the moment we arrived in Manila, the organizers were attentive to our needs, including connecting flights and our baggage,” Mendoza said.

Department of Tourism-Northern Mindanao director Marie Elaine Unchuan assured that efforts were being made to ensure a seamless experience for the teams from Hong Kong and Malaysia during their stay in Cagayan de Oro.

“We’ve made arrangements to ensure their transfer flights are as smooth as possible,” Unchuan said.

Aside from the dragon boat race, Guantero ssid a trade fair will be held at the Limketkai center on Sunday, August 20, followed by a traditional civic-military parade around the city on August 27, and a fluvial procession from Barangay Macabalan to City Hall on fiesta day. – Rappler.com