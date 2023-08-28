Cagayan de Oro’s Higalaay street dance fest makes a grand comeback

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PERFORM. Dancers perform a tableau number during the August 27 Higalaay Street Dance competition, one of the core events leading to the celebration of Saint Agustine, the patron saint of Cagayan de Oro on August 28, 2023.

The Higalaay street dance competition makes a full comeback after strict quarantine measures for two years forced the city government to cancel the event

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Intermittent rain on Sunday, August 27, nearly stopped and spoiled the Higalaay Street dance competition, a much awaited event on the eve of the celebration of the feast of Saint Augustine, the bishop of Hippo and the patron saint of Cagayan de Oro.

The rain, however, stopped just in time to make way for performing teams from 10 Cagayan de Oro barangays to participate in the street dance and tableau presentations.

It was the first time the Higalaay Street dance competition made a full comeback after strict quarantine measures during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to 2022 forced the city government to cancel the event.

STREET DANCE. Dancers perform on the street during the Higalaay Street Dance competition on August 27, 2023. Froilan Gallardo/Rappler

As soon as the rain stopped, residents, who had sought shelter in restaurants and other establishments, emerged once again and lined up along the two-kilometer route from the Rotunda to the Misamis Oriental Integrated Sports Complex in Cagayan de Oro.

At the sports center, around 5,000 people waited and applauded as the performing teams from 10 barangays entered the 54-year-old complex. The facility was packed to the brim.

Councilor Joyleen Mercedes “Girlie” Balaba said the street dance competition was divided into two parts: the street dance and the tableau presentation at the sports complex.

Three judges, including renowned playwright Frank Rivera, observed the performers in both the street dance and tableau presentation.

“It’s not just about knowing how to dance. They must also be able to clearly present their story,” Rivera commented.

Rivera said the dance teams were expected to effectively present the history of Cagayan de Oro in both the street dance and tableau presentation.

Adorned in yellow costumes, dancers from Barangay Gusa bagged the P300,000 grand prize of the Higalaay street dance competition. Barangay Carmen secured the second prize along with a prize money of P200,000. The third-place winner, Barangay Puerto, received P100,000. – Rappler.com