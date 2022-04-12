Cagayan de Oro opens pilgrimage sites, beaches during Holy Week

Cagayan de Oro's Office of Community Affairs says the pilgrimage sites and public beaches will be open to the vaccinated, and those aged 18 and above

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Cagayan de Oro’s COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force has opened all pilgrimage sites and public beaches to the vaccinated for the rest of the Holy Week.

Oliver Egypto, officer-in-charge of the Office of the Community Affairs of the local IATF, said COVID-19 vaccination cards should be presented to barangay and police officials if requested.

“Strictly comply with the minimum health standards,” the local IATF guideline read.

The local IATF opened to the public the pilgrimage sites in Barangay Malasag, Guadalupe shrine, the Camarahan Ridge, and public beaches.

But the pilgrimage sites and the beaches will be opened up to 3 pm only, according to Egypto.

“Camping and staying overnight is not allowed,” Egypto said.

He said only those who aged 18 and older are allowed to trek to pilgrimage sites provided they could present vaccination cards as proof of full inoculation.

Cagayan de Oro logged 13 new cases last week, but local officials are still fearful that a surge of new COVID-19 cases could happen if health protocols are not followed.

Cagayan de Oro is under the least strict alert level category under the government’s COVID-19 alert system. – Rappler.com

Froilan Gallardo is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship