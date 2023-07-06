COA calls out Cagayan de Oro for P211 million in uncompleted projects

Of the 37 projects under scrutiny, state auditors discover that three were initially reported as mobilized but were found to have not commenced during inspections

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the Cagayan de Oro city government regarding some P211 million in uncompleted construction projects, some of which were started as early as 2018.

Of the 37 projects under scrutiny, state auditors discovered that at least three were initially reported as mobilized but were found to have not commenced during inspections, based on a 2022 audit report. A copy of the report was obtained by Rappler on Wednesday, July 5.

The projects mostly involved road, drainage, flood-control systems, and small building constructions with seven-digit amounts. They were not clearly identified in the report and were labeled only using serial numbers.

Among the 37 uncompleted projects, one stood out because it amounted to P44.449 million.

The project, labeled only as “SN-97-2022” in the COA report, was supposed to have been completed on December 13, 2022. However, its construction status was “ongoing” as of December 14.

Auditors said the projects were not completed within the specified period, contrary to provisions in the contracts and the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Government Procurement Reform Act.

Shortcomings in optimizing development fund

According to the auditors’ report on the compliance audit of the city hall’s 20% development fund, although the utilization of the fund “in all material respects” adhered to the regulations set by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Department of Finance (DOJ), and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), there were apparent shortcomings in optimizing the fund, evident in the construction delays.

The delays deprived the intended beneficiaries of the development fund’s “immediate and maximum utilization,” said COA-Northern Mindanao director Matthew Rey Magno.

In a May 15 letter to Mayor Rolando Uy, Magno said the uncompleted projects have also caused public inconvenience.

“Moreover, doubts arise on the truthfulness of the reported status of infrastructure projects as three (3) or 8% of the ongoing projects were reported mobilized but were found to be not yet started during the actual inspection,” read part of Magno’s letter.

Uy took over as the city’s mayor in mid-2022, succeeding lawyer Oscar Moreno, who led the city for nine years.

As of September 30, 2022, the auditors noted that the projects implemented by city hall were delayed between four to 855 calendar days.

City engineer’s response

Responding to the audit report, the City Engineer’s Office wrote to the COA in January and blamed the delays mainly on restrictions in the mobilization of construction workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and erratic weather conditions that resulted in flooding and landslides in some areas of the city.

The crippling effects of the pandemic started to be felt in Cagayan de Oro during the first quarter of 2020, forcing city hall to impose strict public health restrictions throughout the city.

Cagayan de Oro, where the first COVID-19 case in Mindanao was documented, slowly opened up its economy late last year, months ahead of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of the end of the global health emergency.

State auditors noted that there were other issues that caused the construction delays, such as matters regarding road right-of-way, water pipelines, and soil stability, among others.

The COA said it should not have been the case given the provisions of the Government Procurement Reform Act, which mandates the conduct of preliminary engineering studies to assess the technical feasibility of projects and ensure compliance with land use and zoning regulations.

According to the COA, the law “emphasizes the need to settle issues on the project site before actual implementation takes place to avoid or mitigate interruptions.”

The COA cited a clause in the law which states, “No bidding and award of contract for infrastructure projects shall be made unless the detailed engineering investigations, surveys, and designs for the project have been sufficiently carried out.”

Contractors should have been sanctioned

In 2022, the city government set aside approximately P606.63 million of its P2.759-billion National Tax Allocation (NTA) – its annual tax share from the national government – as a development fund.

The budget was intended to fund local government projects based on the Cagayan de Oro City Comprehensive Plan, which covered the period from 2013 to 2022.

Despite the project delays, city hall did not impose liquidated damages on the contractors, contrary to the rules set by the government.

The COA said the local government should have imposed sanctions and liquidated damages on the contractors for each day of delay, excluding time extensions, suspensions, and variation orders.

Based on the regulations, liquidated damages amount to 0.1% of the incomplete segment of a project and are to be imposed for each day of delay.

Magno said COA inspectors were merely told by project engineers that liquidated damages were not imposed because the ongoing projects were not covered by suspension orders. – Rappler.com