COA flags Cagayan de Oro for P200M in unliquidated cash advances

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – State auditors cautioned the Cagayan de Oro city government over what they described as its “weak internal control,” resulting in more than P200 million in unliquidated cash advances that ballooned in over a decade.

In the 2022 audit report, the Commission on Audit (COA) called out the local government for its “deficiencies” and “present practice” that breach government audit rules.

The COA also told the city government to put an end to the practice of granting multiple cash advances to a single employee with unliquidated funds.

State auditors flagged the unliquidated cash advances as a potential risk for the misuse of funds, which also raise doubts about the propriety and accuracy of transactions made, according to an audit report. A copy of this report was sent by COA-Northern Mindanao director Mathew Rey Magno to Mayor Rolando Uy on March 31.

As of December 31, 2022, the COA said the accuracy of city hall’s recorded book balances could be uncertain. This amounts to more than P210 million and pertains to advances given to city hall officers and employees, as well as for operating expenses.

The state auditors blamed the uncertainty on the local government’s continuous failure to adhere to COA’s rules and regulations governing cash advances.

Among the concerns raised by state auditors were various discrepancies, including the inclusion of non-moving accounts for over three years and unliquidated cash advances that exceeded the prescribed settlement period.

They noted that there were improper liquidations amounting to P22 million in disbursements alone, and more than P150 million for operating expenses sourced from confidential funds, which were associated with a deceased former mayor.

State auditors said the unliquidated advances charged to the confidential fund represented 72.4% of the unliquidated cash advances supposedly used for operating expenses, totaling nearly P208 million.

A settlement has become unattainable, given that the former official is now deceased, they said.

The COA did not identify the deceased former mayor. Cagayan de Oro, however, has only two surviving former mayors – Uy’s predecessor, Oscar Moreno, who served for nine years, and Constantino Jaraula who led the city from 2007 to 2010. Uy, the current mayor, assumed the mayoral post in mid-2022.

The COA report also showed that several former city hall employees have unliquidated cash advances of P109,598 – some of which have remained unsettled for about 10 years already. Most of these were supposedly used for official travel.

State auditors reported that the lack of specific details, such as check numbers and dates, in the schedule of their cash advances made it difficult to confirm the existence and status of these advances.

As a result of the 2022 findings, COA strongly recommended that the city government take immediate action to ensure the full liquidation of all cash advances at the end of each year.

At the same time, state auditors also asked the local government to formulate comprehensive policies and guidelines to facilitate proper and prompt liquidations. – Rappler.com