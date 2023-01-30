Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease downs 51 children in South Cotabato town

Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease is caused by the the Coxsackie virus, and primarily affects infants and children, but can also occur in adults

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – An outbreak of the highly-contagious Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) is gripping the town of Banga in South Cotabato, as local authorities confirm several dozen children have been infected.

As of January 27, at least 51 children, with ages ranging from one to 10 years, have been diagnosed with the disease, prompting Banga’s Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to take drastic measures to contain the spread, including the immediate disinfection of all elementary schools in the town.

A viral infection caused by the Coxsackie virus, the disease primarily affects infants and children, but can also occur in adults.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, and small blister-like eruptions in the mouth and on the hands and feet. These blisters can cause pain and make it difficult for children to eat or drink.

“We are facing a dire situation here in Banga,” said Joseph Franco, head of the MDRRMO.

Initial reports, he said. indicate that at least 15 of our 22 barangays have infected residents, and the numbers are rising rapidly.

Dr. Cynthia Corneta, the head of the town’s health office, said they immediately distributed hygiene kits to residents of affected barangays, especially to the families of the infected children, and urged them to isolate the kids for a week to prevent the disease from spreading further.

“HFMD is a recurring issue in our town, but the scale of this outbreak is unprecedented,” said Corneta. “We are urging all residents to take immediate action to protect themselves and their loved ones, as we race against time to contain this outbreak.”

Banga resident Edlaire Garcia, whose toddler is HFMD-infected, complained about the difficulty in accessing Isoprinosine, a drug that was prescribed to treat the infection.

He said they searched for the medicine in Banga, nearby towns, and Koronadal City, but found none.

But the Soccsksargen Regional Epidemiological Surveillance Unit has announced that there was no specific treatment for hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

While the infection typically resolves on its own within a week or two, severe cases can lead to complications. There is no specific treatment for HFMD, but over-the-counter pain relievers can be used to reduce fever and discomfort.

Frequent hand-washing and avoiding close contact with people who are infected with hand-foot-and-mouth disease may help reduce the risk of infection, Corneta said.

In 2022, the Department of Education (DepEd) in the Soccsksargen issued a memorandum to all school officials to be aware of the concerns raised about the rising number of HFMD infections in the region vis-à-vis the opening of full face-to-face classes.

The memorandum stated that the vaccine for the virus causing HFMD was still being developed, thus the need to raise awareness on how to prevent infection. While HFMD is normally mild and self-limiting, complications like dehydration, meningitis, or encephalitis can occur. – Rappler.com