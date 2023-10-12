CIDG arrests Maguindanao del Sur mayor on murder charges

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WARRANT SERVED. Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur Mayor Solaiman Sandigan (in black jacket) is brought to Cotabato City shortly after the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group served him an arrest warrant on Wednesday night, October 11.

The mayor and at least 20 others are accused of involvement in the murder of a town councilor on April 17

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested the mayor of Datu Salibo town in Maguindanao del Sur, in connection with a murder case on Wednesday, October 11.

Authorities also arrested four others but the CIDG has yet to identify any of them. The mayor has been charged along with at least 20 others.

Sandigan has been accused of involvement in the murder of Demson Silongan, a town councilor, who was assassinated on April 17 while on his way to a Sangguniang Bayan session at the municipal compound.

The incident was followed by another tragedy on August 16, when the victim’s brother, Datu Manot Silongan, who served as the barangay chairman of Pendetin in Datu Salibo town, was killed in a bomb attack in the nearby Shariff Saydona town of Maguindanao del Sur.

In the document accessed by Rappler, the court did not specified who was murdered.

Sandigan was taken into custody by the CIDG team, accompanied by his lawyer and close relatives.

Rappler tried to get a statement from the CIDG in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) but it has yet to respond as of this posting.

Rex Torino, the spokesman of the Datu Salibo town government, said the mayor “willingly joined the CIDG to face the accusation.” – Rappler.com