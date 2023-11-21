OCD director calls for improved disaster readiness after recent Davao quakes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAMAGE. Shards from materials can be seen inside a mall damaged after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked General Santos City on November 17, 2023.

'We have to ensure all residents know where to evacuate during disasters such as a tsunami,' says Office of Civil Defense Director Ednar Dayanghirang

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – The head of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the Davao region has called for more earthquake and tsunami drills in Davao City, noting that many residents lack preparedness in responding to the potential threats of natural disasters.

“Davao City residents are not well-prepared. We observed this during tsunami scares in 2019 or 2020 when people panicked, causing traffic jams on major thoroughfares in the city. With the recent series of strong earthquakes that rocked the Davao region, we need to elevate our disaster response preparation,” OCD-Davao Director Ednar Dayanghirang told Rappler on Monday, November 20.

Dayanghirang emphasized that placing signage for emergency situations would not be sufficient.

“We have to ensure all residents know where to evacuate during disasters such as a tsunami. That is why we will intensify earthquake and tsunami drills not only in schools and government offices but also in communities throughout the Davao Region,” he said.

He warned that a tsunami as high as a four-story building could reach the heart of the city.

“A tsunami is a serious threat that we must address in terms of preparedness,” said Dayanghirang.

The Davao Region, composed of five provinces, five component cities, 43 municipalities, and one highly urbanized city, has a population of about five million people.

The OCD has been conducting regular simultaneous tsunami drills in coastal villages of the Davao Region – from the town of Boston in Davao Oriental to the town of Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental.

After the magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Friday, November 17, the OCD, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), and the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DDRRMO) initiated an awareness campaign about a fault in three large villages in Davao City: Catalunan Pequeno, Santo Nino, and Tugbok.

The team identified and marked the location of the Dacudao Fault so that communities would be aware and in a better position to respond in the event of natural disasters. – Rappler.com