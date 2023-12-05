Mindanao
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions in Mindanao for post-earthquake safety checks

SUMMARY

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended as public safety teams in Mindanao conduct post-earthquake safety checks

Classes were ordered suspended in the following parts of Mindanao as public safety teams conduct post-earthquake safety checks.

Mindanao was rattled by a magnitude 7.4 earthquake on December 2.

December 4

  • Davao del Norte: Face-to-face classes, all levels, in Panabo and Samal cities, and the towns of B.E. Dujali, Asuncion, Carmen, Santo Tomas, and New Corella

December 5 to 6

– Rappler.com

