WalangPasok: Class suspensions in Mindanao for post-earthquake safety checks

Classes were ordered suspended in the following parts of Mindanao as public safety teams conduct post-earthquake safety checks.

Mindanao was rattled by a magnitude 7.4 earthquake on December 2.

December 4

Davao del Norte: Face-to-face classes, all levels, in Panabo and Samal cities, and the towns of B.E. Dujali, Asuncion, Carmen, Santo Tomas, and New Corella

December 5 to 6

Cagayan de Oro City: Elementary and Secondary public schools

