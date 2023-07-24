Commission backs BARMM’s call for amnesty extension for ex-rebels

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DISPLAY. Guns are on display during the third phase of decommissioning in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao in September 2022. Ferdinandh Cabrera / Rappler

The National Amnesty Commission says amnesty can only apply to former rebels with cases related to their political struggle

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The National Amnesty Commission (NAC) has joined Bangsamoro region officials in calling for an extension of the application period for former secessionist rebels seeking amnesty, saying it is “valid and reasonable.”

NAC chairperson Leah Tanodra-Armamento on Friday, July 21, said they support the call of officials from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as they work to fast-track the implementation of the government’s amnesty program for eligible former rebels.

Earlier this week, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim and the region’s legislators appealed to the Marcos Jr. administration to speed up the amnesty process and extend the application period so that more former rebels could apply.

They said this would help prevent a repeat of the bloodshed in Datu Paglas town, Maguindanao del Sur, and Maimbung town, Sulu, where deadly clashes took place after authorities tried to serve arrest warrants against members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Seven MILF members were killed in the Datu Paglas incident, while a policeman and four men, whom authorities said were supporters of Maimbung Vice Mayor and MNLF leader Pando Mudjasan, died in a shootout in Maimbung, Sulu.

Mudjasan had a string of criminal charges, including arms smuggling, proliferation of illegal drugs, and killings in the province of Sulu.

But Armamento pointed out that those eligible for amnesty are former rebels with criminal cases related to their political struggle.

Based on Presidential Proclamation Nos. 1090 and 1091, amnesty does not apply to those involved in cases related to kidnap-for-ransom, massacre, rape, terrorism, and other crimes against chastity.

It also does not include crimes committed for personal ends, drug-related crimes, and crimes that the United Nations considers ineligible for amnesty, such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, torture, enforced disappearances, and other human rights violations.

She explained that the proclamations issued on amnesty enumerate the specific crimes subject to amnesty, and “acts other than those enumerated are not covered by amnesty.”

Armamento said mere membership in the MILF or the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) will not automatically qualify one for amnesty.

She said, “Amnesty is granted to a person, not to an association because a criminal act is personal.”

Armamento rejected the idea of a blanket amnesty for former rebels, saying it would rid liabilities for crimes committed by individuals for self-serving interests.

“A blanket amnesty will have an adverse impact on the nation’s quest for justice,” she said.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legislative Affairs (ODESLA) is currently looking into the proposal to extend the application period for the granting of amnesty to former rebels.

Bangsamoro parliament member Baileng Mantawil said former rebels remain vulnerable without amnesty, and they will continue to live in fear of being arrested at any moment.

“Such is not the path to lasting peace but rather a continuation of the mistrust that has plagued our people for far too long,” she said.

The 2021 presidential proclamations made by former president Rodrigo Duterte to grant amnesty to eligible members of the MILF and MNLF lapsed on January 24.

BARMM Deputy Speaker Lanang Ali said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. needs to issue another proclamation to extend the amnesty application period so more could apply. – Rappler.com