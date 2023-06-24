3 cops charged with rubbing chili powder on teen’s private parts

Teenager rushes to a PNP detachment to seek protection from his abusive father. He allegedly gets tortured instead.

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Authorities filed a complaint for child abuse against three police corporals and placed them under camp restrictions for allegedly torturing a 16-year-old teenager in Davao Occidental.

The complaint was filed by the teenager on Thursday, June 22, at the Davao Occidental prosecutor’s office with the help of the Don Marcelino town police and local social welfare office.

Major Catherine dela Rey, the spokesperson of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Davao region, said the three policemen were accused of allegedly torturing the teenager by rubbing chili powder on his genitals.

Captain Arvin Ongcay, the police chief of Don Marcelino town, said the incident happened late evening of June 18 in Sitio Pamomot, Barangay Talagoton, after the teenager rushed to a police detachment to seek for help.

The teenager, he said, sought police protection from his abusive father.

Ongcay said the father was drunk and allegedly mauled his son.

Inside the police detachment, however, the teenager allegedly started yelling at his father, and even threatened to kill him, Ongcay said.

“I do not know what prompted the policemen to rub chili powder on the boy’s genitals,” he told Rappler on Friday, June 23.

Dela Rey declined to identify the three corporals, saying prosecutors have yet to start their preliminary investigation into the alleged abuse.

But she assured that the police was intolerant of law enforcers who break the law on child abuse.

Aside from the criminal complaint, Dela Rey said the three corporals were also facing administrative charges and the prospect of being dismissed from the PNP service.

The three policemen, all members of a PNP mobile force company, would remain under restrictive custody at the Davao Occidental police provincial office, Dela Rey said.

Meanwhile, the PNP-Davao region called on citizens to come forward if they are victims of police abuses, assuring them of protection and assistance if they filed cases.

“We ask them to not be afraid and come out in the open especially if the police are the perpetrators,” said Major Dela Rey. – Rappler.com