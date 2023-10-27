Cops file murder, frustrated murder complaints vs 12 suspects in Cotabato killings

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Authorities have filed criminal complaints against a dozen suspects involved in the gun violence that occurred in Cotabato City. This violence resulted in the deaths of three men, including two candidates, and left two other individuals wounded earlier this week.

Three counts of murder and two counts of frustrated murder were filed before the City Prosecutor’s Office late Thursday afternoon, October 26.

All 12 suspects, however, tested negative for gunpowder burns, said Captain Remu Ramolete, chief of Cotabato City Police Station 1.

The complaints were filed against a candidate for barangay chairman, a policeman, and at least 10 others who were arrested following the shootout that took place on October 23 in Barangay Rosary Heights 12.

A video showed that prior to the exchange of gunfire, a man tore down a campaign poster on Sausa Street. Subsequently, a convoy of motorcycles and vehicles arrived, resulting in a violent clash between two rival factions.

Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr., the Cotabato City police chief, said the complaints were filed against the following:

Juhalidin Ladesla Abdul, also known as Boyong, a candidate for barangay chairman

Police Master Sergeant Pauti Dianal Mamalapat

Jayson Manguda Bansuan

Surin Alon Kamad

Daniel Gumat Paguital

Nordin Gueamel Alay

Mishal Malang Mamalapat

Abedin Saban Guinat

Buts Saban Tepay

Dixie Mahinay Garcia

Arman Mamalangkal

Ronda Midtimbang Bansuan

Bansuan, a social worker, is the lone female in the group of suspects.

Lieutenant Colonel Carmelo Mungkas, the Cotabato City police spokesperson, said the suspects were apprehended during a police follow-up operation in the neighborhood shortly after the shooting incident.

The police identified the fatalities as Nur Muktadin Butucan, Alfarr Ayunan Pasawiran, and Faizal Abas. Butucan and Pasawiran were candidates in their barangay.

Two other individuals, identified by the police as Saipol Sapalon and Fayed Daud, are currently hospitalized in Cotabato City, according to Mungkas.

The police were able to confiscate firearms from four houses where the suspects were arrested. The seized weapons included an M16 assault rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, and a 9 mm handgun.

Manalang said some of the suspects will also face charges for violating the election gun ban and for illegal gun possession.

The killings have prompted authorities to consider designating some barangays in the city as under the red category or areas of grave security concern, particularly the village where the bloodbath occurred on Monday.

Barangay Rosary Heights 12 is one of 22 villages listed as being under the yellow category or an area of immediate security concern. Among the city’s 37 barangays, seven are classified under the orange category, and eight villages fall under the green category, indicating generally peaceful communities.

On election day, Manalang said some 300 police officers will be deployed to serve as members of the electoral boards in the city, with an additional 32 officers joining the city’s security force. – Rappler.com