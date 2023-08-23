Cotabato legislators put police to task over surge in gun violence cases in city

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The city council summons Cotabato's police chief to shed light on the worsening peace and order situation in the city

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Cotabato City officials expressed their frustration over what they said was the local police’s inaction towards the escalating criminality in the city, following the fatal shooting of a high-ranking government official’s son on Monday, August 21.

Cotabato Vice Mayor Johari Abu did not hold back in criticizing the police for the rising violence and crime that have been plaguing the city on an almost daily basis.

The latest incident claimed the life of Mohammad Midtimbang, the son of a prominent city official and the brother of a city councilor.

The 32-year-old Midtimbang was shot multiple times in public, and succumbed later in a hospital. The police remain without leads regarding the incident.

Midtimbang was the son of Cotabato City administrator Abdulwahab Midtimbang and the brother of Councilor Guiadzuri Midtimbang. He was also a religious scholar associated with the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta and hosted the radio program “Bityala na Islam.”

In an official statement, the city’s legislators denounced the violent occurrence and called on “authorities to promptly investigate this incident and bring the culprits to justice.”

Abu delivered a stinging privilege speech before the city council on Tuesday, August 22, pointing out that the city government has not been remiss in providing all the support that the police needs to ensure a safe and peaceful city.

“What are they doing? [How] can these gruesome incidents escape their attention?” Abu asked.

Over the past weeks, the city has been besieged by violence, with numerous government officials falling victim.

On August 15, an explosion shook a neighborhood when a grenade was thrown at the residence of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Sheriff Abas. Although no one was harmed, the incident struck fear into the hearts of the residents.

On the same day, assailants ambushed Pedro Tato, the head of the City General Services Office, injuring him and his driver. The driver managed to transport the vehicle to the hospital but tragically passed away during treatment.

Abu said there was a need to pass an ordinance that would enhance police efforts by improving the city-wide system with surveillance cameras. The city government mandates business establishments in the city to install CCTVs before securing permits, yet Abu expressed surprise that several establishments had none.

Cotabato Councilor Abdulrakim Usman, chair of the city council’s public safety committee, called on the city police to carry out their tasks as expected of them.

“You have taken an oath to safeguard our city’s residents, but where are you now?” Usman demanded, visibly frustrated.

The city council has summoned the city’s police chief, Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr., to shed light on the matter during its next session.

The police said on Tuesday that they were still pursuing leads and motives in connection to Midtimbang’s murder.

Lieutenant Colonel Carmelo Mungkas, spokesperson of the Cotabato City Police, appealed for the public’s cooperation, urging anyone with credible information about the suspects to come forward and help investigators. – Rappler.com