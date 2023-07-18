Cotabato mayor fumes as DPWH takes bridge repair at snail’s pace

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DILAPIDATED. The Quirino Bridge, one of the country’s oldest, is closed to vehicular traffic as it awaits repairs.

The Quirino Bridge retrofitting project has been delayed since 2018, causing public inconvenience and losses in Cotabato City

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The slow action by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on a bridge repair project that should have started five years ago has sparked public ire in Cotabato City.

A fuming Cotabato Mayor Mohammad “Bruce” Matabalao warned on Saturday, July 15, that the local government would file a case against DPWH officials unless they immediately start retrofitting works on the Quirino Bridge.

The old bridge, which serves as a vital link between the regional center of the Bangsamoro region and northern areas in Mindanao, has been closed to vehicular traffic because of the project that should have commenced in 2018.

Matabalao complained that the DPWH has not provided an acceptable reason for the delay.

The mayor blew his top when he inspected the bridge on Friday, July 14, and saw what he called DPWH’s “glaring neglect” of the bridge that was supposed to be repaired in 2018.

“When I went to check, there was no one from DPWH on that bridge – only some vendors and piles of trash and litter,” he complained.

On July 12, Matabalao had announced that “the retrofitting of the bridge has already started today.”

Matabalao told reporters that there was a delay in the rehabilitation of the bridge because construction materials arrived late.

He said he was informed that the materials arrived on July 11, and the repair was supposed to start on July 12.

Matabalao said the closure of the bridge to vehicular traffic and the delays caused so much public inconvenience and economic losses in Cotabato.

Cotabato Councilor Florante Formento said the Quirino Bridge, built in the 1950s by the American and Philippine public works department, is one of the oldest functioning road links in the country.

Formento said the bridge played a major role in the movement of goods and services in Cotabato until one span of the bridge collapsed during the 1976 killer earthquake.

It was subsequently rebuilt but deteriorated again and was scheduled for repair in 2018.

In September 2019, the DPWH closed the bridge to all forms of vehicles for much-needed repairs. However, no rehabilitation work took place, disappointing commuters and local traders.

In 2022, the bridge was opened only to bicycles and pedestrians, but no repairs were made.

In January of this year, the city council passed a resolution to close down the bridge to all forms of traffic, with its impending repair set to start soon as announced by the DPWH.

In March, after the DPWH announced that repair work would finally begin, Matabalao called for a meeting among DPWH officials, the city police, city engineering office personnel, and executives of the local electric power utility company.

They removed electric wires and poles, and implemented a traffic rerouting to a smaller alternate bridge. Once again, no rehabilitation work was carried out.

Officials and residents waited until Matabalao made an announcement on July 12 that repair work had already commenced, but it turned out to be false.

Matabalao said the city government’s legal office is already looking into possible legal actions if the DPWH fails to provide a valid reason for the delay.

During his visit to the city in 2022, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan to establish a DPWH district office to oversee public works needs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“You should look into that because it will make everything much easier if there is a DPWH district office in the BARMM,” Marcos said during a disaster situation briefing in Camp Siongco in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte, where he was informed about the status of damaged bridges in the BARMM. – Rappler.com