Crisis hits Maguindanao del Norte over leadership legitimacy doubts

COUPLE OF POWER. Maguindanao del Norte Governor Fatima Ainee Sinsuat and her husband Lester, the mayor of Datu Odin Sinsuat town, during the September 2022 Maguindanao plebiscite.

Bangsamoro Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo says the problem is due to Ainee Sinsuat’s assumption as governor without her being appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The provincial government of Maguindanao del Norte is grappling with a financial crisis amid concerns over the legitimacy of its leadership, a situation that has resulted in a strain on its workforce and basic services.

Maguindanao del Norte Governor Fatima Ainee Sinsuat called on the national government on Wednesday, February 22, to release funds needed by the new provincial government so it could function.

Sinsuat said the province’s national tax allotment share was deposited into the general fund account of the provincial government but cannot be used to deliver services due to questions about the legitimacy of the assumption of the province’s officials.

She said the provincial government could not even withdraw funds to pay its workers their salaries. Many of the workers transferred from the Maguindanao del Sur capitol after a ceremony in January that marked the end of an era in the once undivided political territory.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said the problem was due to Sinsuat’s assumption as governor without her being appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Now, we have to be even more circumspect as the request is now the disbursement of public funds. As to unpaid salaries, they should ask those who caused the transfer without due diligence to respond to the consequences of their actions,” Sinarimbo said.

Sinsuat, the vice governor of the old Maguindanao province, assumed as governor of Maguindanao del Sur based on a law signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte that split the political territory into two. The law was favored by a majority of Maguindanao’s voters who voted during a 2022 plebiscite.

In a statement, Sinsuat described the situation as “arbitrary, whimsical, and capricious,” and “a betrayal of the people’s trust.”

She said the welfare of every resident of Maguindanao del Norte is their immediate concern, and called on concerned government agencies to allow the release of funds in accordance with the law.

The creation of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur was the result of a long-standing clamor for the separation of Maguindanao into two provinces. About 99.27% of the territory’s registered voters favored the separation in a referendum held on September 17, 2022, with the aim of jumpstarting the economy of both provinces and providing better basic services to the most remote villages.

The newly created province, however, is now facing a significant problem, as it cannot use the P1.8 billion budget allocated by the national government to fund its programs and deliver basic services.

Without the fund appropriated by the national government, there is no way for the provincial government to deliver basic services, local officials said.

“With all these before me, how can I be expected to perform my sworn duties without the recognition, support and guidance of government agencies?” read part of Sinsuat’s statement.

Maguindanao del Norte provincial administrator Mohajiroe Lauban said the province cannot secure the release of its funds to support its operations to the prejudice of the province’s residents.

Lauban said they were allowed to open a corporate bank account with the Land Bank of the Philippines in Buluan, Maguindanao del Norte, and the shares of the province from the National Tax Allotment for the months of January and February 2023 have been downloaded into the account.

But to be able to secure the release of the funds, a provincial treasurer must be appointed or designated in Maguindanao del Norte.

The provincial government has requested the Bureau of Local Government Finance’s (BLGF) regional office in Koronadal City in the Soccsksargen region to allow the provincial treasurer of the now defunct province of Maguindanao to perform the duties of the office while in transition. The BLGF has no office in the Bangsamoro region.

With this obstacle, Sinsuat said, the provincial government cannot proceed with its planning and development work. – Rappler.com