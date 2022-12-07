Violators of Davao City’s firecracker ban face arrest, mayor warns ￼

Davao City will strictly implement its ban on the use of fireworks, firecrackers, and other pyrotechnic devices during the country's long Christmas season.

Davao City police chief Colonel Albert Lupaz says firecracker traders passing en route to other provinces must show a permit to transport pyrotechnic materials

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte reminded residents and visitors on Tuesday, December 6, to follow the two-decade old ordinance that prohibits firecrackers.

“Timan-i ninyo nga gibawal nato ang paboto. Naa tay firecrackers’ ban nga dugay na jud kaayo na. Sa firecrackers’ ban, dapat mao nay angay ninyong bantayan. Ayaw gyud ninyo tagaig labad sa ulo ang inyong kaugalingon kay madakpan mo,” said the mayor and son of former president Rodrigo Duterte. (Bear always in mind that we have a long-standing ordinance that prohibits firecrackers. Please don’t put yourselves in trouble because you will surely be arrested if you violate the ordinance.)

“”Gusto lang nako nga mag amping mo. Di nako gusto og trahedya. Gusto nato kalipay lang sa atong mga pamilya,” the mayor added. (I just want you to be careful. I don’t want tragedy. I only want happiness for our families.)

The Davao City government approved Ordinance 060-02 or the Firecracker Ban in 2002 when the Duterte patriarch was mayor.

The city council adopted Duterte’s 2001 executive order prohibiting the manufacture, sale, distribution, possession, or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.

Mayor Baste, as he is called, said the firecracker ban is year-round and aimed at ensuring the welfare of everyone in the city.

However, the police director of Davao City, Colonel Albert Lupaz, said exempted from their intensified crackdown are firecracker traders who are just passing through the regional center Davao City.

He noted that many provinces in the Davao Region do not ban firecrackers.

“They can pass through Davao City if they can show us a permit to transport pyrotechnic materials,” Lupaz said. – Rappler.com