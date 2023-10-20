Davao closure order puts future of animal shelter in limbo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Davao City government says it will look into the allegations of impartiality against local government personnel

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – An animal rescue and care facility in Davao City will remain closed as authorities investigate allegations of the local health office’s role in an alleged move to evict those running it and the animals from a neighborhood in Matina Aplaya.

The announcement on Friday, October 20, came in response to a city hall order to close down the Happy Animals Club facility on Rigodon Extension, Lanzona subdivision in Matina Aplaya.

The closure was initiated following a complaint regarding the facility’s alleged emission of unpleasant odors, a violation of the sanitation clause of the Revenue Code of Davao.

City hall said that, during inspections, it was observed that the facility was not in compliance with the established rules and regulations. As a result, the Business Bureau issued a closure order on September 27.

“There is no foul odor,” asserted Ken Amante, who founded the group nine years ago, in a video that went viral on social media.

He said those who wanted his group out resorted to shortcuts by going to city hall instead of a court where they could seek an eviction order.

Amante said he and his group saw it as strategy meant to “harass us into moving.”

He claimed that a relative of their deceased landlady has been seeking to gain control of the property.

The city government said it would look into the allegations of impartiality against local government personnel.

“This will not be taken lightly. An investigation will be conducted within our ranks to ensure integrity and truth in all our undertakings in the local government,” read part of the city hall statement.

Luzviminda Paig, chief of the Environmental Sanitation Division of Davao’s City Health Office, wrote to Amante: “We commend you for rescuing animals in need, however, such acts must be carried out in accordance with the law.”

Paig said the closure order was also meant to ensure a good environment for the animals.

City hall said the complaints filed against Happy Animals Club prompted the City Health Office to send a sanitary inspector to the area.

“In all four instances that the CHO sanitary inspector visited the facility, he was denied entry,” read part of the city government statement. “Despite the owner’s resistance to let the inspector inside their premises, they gave the facility more than ample time to institute mitigating measures to address the odor and noise nuisance; however no significant action was taken.”

City hall said it has reached out again to Amante “with the intent to conduct re-inspection and dialogue.”

“Pending their reply and the resolution of this matter, the decision on the facility’s closure in violation of City Ordinance No. 0291-17 under the Revenue Code of Davao City, particularly the rules and regulations on sanitation will remain as it is. This is to look after the health and wellness of the concerned constituents of the said area,” city hall’s statement read in part. – Rappler.com