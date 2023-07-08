Davao Oriental Governor Corazon Malanyaon laid to rest

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOODBYE, GOVERNOR. People, many either clad in pink or bringing pink things with them, line up to see the remains of the late Governor Corazon Malanyaon, brought to Davao Oriental from Davao City for her wake on July 5. The governor, whose political campaign was associated with the color pink, was brought back to Davao City and laid to rest there on July 7.

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Governor Corazon Malanyaon, who had run unopposed in three elections for governor of Davao Oriental, was laid to rest on Friday afternoon, July 7, in Davao City.

The funeral, held at the Davao Memorial Gardens, was attended by hundreds of people, including government officials.

A funeral mass was officiated by Mati City Bishop Abel Apigo at Saint Paul Church in Juna Subdivision, Matina, Davao City.

The late governor was given the traditional gun salute to honor and pay tribute to her service and contribution during the funeral.

In a moving moment during his wife’s funeral, Luis Malanyaon Jr., clad in white, was overwhelmed with awe as a vibrant butterfly gracefully descended and gently settled on his chest.

Attendees, enthralled by the mesmerizing sight, perceived it as a profound manifestation of the late governor’s spirit, symbolizing her enduring love for her low-key widower.

Despite his marriage to the politically influential Corazon, Luis remained humble and rarely sought the limelight, preferring a more understated presence.

Days before the funeral, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paid tribute to Governor Malanyaon, describing her as a dedicated public servant who prioritized the public interest above all else.

“I will always remember my friend Governor Cora first and foremost as a dedicated public servant. She was one of the few who could truly claim that she put the public interest before all else. She was also a nice lady with the uncommon quality of common sense. She is already missed,” said Marcos.

Appointed by Marcos Jr. last year to lead the Davao Regional Development Council, Malanyaon was widely recognized as a visionary leader who promoted national and local government convergence.

The RDC released a statement expressing their hope that her legacy would continue to inspire progress and collaboration.

“Governor Malanyaon was widely recognized as a visionary, whose leadership exemplified a steadfast commitment to fostering national and local government convergence through the RDCs. Her dedication to empowered and unifying governance has left an indelible mark on her fellow Local Chief Executives and the development community in the region. We humbly hope that the remarkable legacy she leaves behind will continue to inspire and guide us in our pursuit of progress and collaboration. During this period of mourning, let us find solace in the cherished memories of her contributions and devotion to public service,” read an RDC statement.

Her niece, Mayor Emilou Nunez of Cateel town, reflected on her aunt’s upbringing and cited her determination and dedication to excellence.

Nunez praised Malanyaon’s ability to achieve great things despite growing up with limited resources.

Malanyaon died on June 28 in a Davao hospital where she was admitted after falling on the ground during a Zumba dance event with local government officials. She would have celebrated her 74th birthday in August.

The exact cause of her death was unclear, but retired military general Reuben Basiao, a close friend of Malanyaon, revealed that the governor had suffered a series of strokes in January 2022.

A public accountant and lawyer, Malanyaon had recently begun serving another term as governor after her election in 2022.

She initially held the position from 2007 to 2016, after serving as a congresswoman for Davao Oriental’s 1st District from 2001 to 2007.

Following her first three terms as governor, she ran unopposed and became the representative for the same district from 2016 to 2022.

Governor Malanyaon started her political career as a member of the Davao City Council from 1986 to 1987 and again from 1988 to 1992.

In 2022, she ran for governor again under the Nacionalista Party (NP) and was unopposed again.

Born on August 22, 1949, in Barangay Taytayan, Cateel, Davao Oriental, Malanyaon is survived by her husband Luis Jr., and daughter Michelle Malanyaon Centeno. – Rappler.com