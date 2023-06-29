Davao Oriental to mark 56th founding anniversary without ‘exceptional, compassionate mother’

IN MOURNING. The flag in front of the Davao Oriental capitol is flown half-mast following the death of Governor Corazon Malanyaon on Jun3 28, 2023

Her allies remember the late Governor Corazon Malanyaon as a 'visionary leader whose unwavering dedication and commitment to public service transformed the landscape' of Davao Oriental

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Preparations for the founding anniversary of Davao Oriental had been marked by a celebratory mood in the past but that is expected to change this year, following the death of Davao Oriental Governor Corazon Malanyaon just days before the July 1 event.

“Salute to an exceptional leader and a compassionate mother figure to all Oriental Dabawenyos. Your presence will be deeply missed. #ServiceWithAHeart,” the provincial government said in its official Facebook page, as it paid tribute to Malanyaon.

Malanyaon died on Wednesday, June 28. The week before, on June 21, she fell hard on the ground during a Zumba session with Banaybanay town officials as they marked the municipality’s founding anniversary.

The Malanyaon family has yet to issue an official bulletin on the cause of her death but members of the governor’s staff said the falling incident caused her to be rushed to a private hospital in Davao City for emergency treatment.

Retired military general Reuben Basiao, a close friend and consultant of Malanyaon, also told Rappler in an interview on Thursday, June 29, that the governor suffered “several series of strokes” in January 2022 but “she recovered in March” of that year.

Malanyaon would have turned 74 this August. A public accountant and lawyer, Malanyaon was serving a fresh term since her election as governor in 2022, a position she first held in 2007. She had also served as a congresswoman of the province.

Tributes

Her long-time political ally, Davao Oriental 1st District Representative Nelson Dayanghirang, described her as a “visionary leader whose unwavering dedication and commitment to public service transformed the landscape of the province.”

“Her passion for the welfare and progress of Davao Oriental was evident in every endeavor she undertook. Her leadership have undoubtedly left a mark on the lives of countless individuals,” added the former Davao Oriental governor.

Dayanghirang said that Malanyaon will be remembered “as a true champion and advocate for the betterment of the province and its people.”

“Today, the people of Davao Oriental lost a great pillar,” said former Davao Oriental 2nd District congressman Joel Mayo Almario, who not only served with Malanyaon in the House of Representatives but also at the provincial capitol when he was vice governor.

Mayor Michelle Rabat of Mati, Davao Oriental, recalled that Malanyaon became governor “when the province badly needed a unifying leader.”

“She was motherly, caring and, above all, loving. I am personally grieving for she touched my life. And I know she did the same to many others who are lucky enough to know her,” she said.

“Your physical being may no longer be with us, but your legacy will remain and will forever be our beacon for us to follow and emulate as good public servants,” she added.

The Nacionalista Party (NP) mourned the death of its member, Malanyaon, who, it said in a statement, “was not only a dedicated Nacionalista but also a public servant known for her integrity, exemplary leadership, and compassion.”

“As we grieve during this difficult time of mourning, let us also look back into her legacy as an outstanding student, lawyer-accountant, university lecturer and public servant who touched so many lives throughout her sterling careers. In so many ways, Atty. Malanyaon lived a life that is exceptional to the public eye – from grassroots organizing to rendering ‘service with a heart,'” the part added. – Rappler.com