Davao Oriental’s new governor turns elder brother into deputy governor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RELATIVELY YOUNG. Newly installed Davao Oriental Governor Nino Uy (left) and Vice Governor Nelson Dayanghirang Jr. during a gathering in the province.

Governor Niño Uy explains that his elder brother Nestor will serve as his deputy in a pro bono capacity

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – The new governor of Davao Oriental has appointed one of his elder brothers as deputy governor, a position that makes his sibling one of the most powerful and influential politicians in the province.

Governor Niño Uy, however, was quick to announce that his elder brother Nestor will serve as his deputy in a pro bono capacity and assured that the capitol would not spend anything on his sibling’s services.

Uy said Nestor would guide him as he exercises the functions of the provincial chief executive.

Uy assumed the gubernatorial post days after Davao Oriental Governor Corazon Malanyaon died on June 28.

One of his first acts as the province’s political leader was to announce the appointment of his brother.

“I need someone to work with me with my full trust and confidence. Himself being a three-term mayor of Tarragona town, I need his wisdom and guidance to help me run the provincial government as I am new to this job,” Uy told Rappler on Monday, July 31, three days after his first news conference since he assumed his new post.

Nestor is currently the vice mayor of Tarragona town in Davao Oriental.

The 46-year-old governor said it was “very clear to me and my brother, Nestor, that his job is to give me expert advice, and that is just it.”

He added, “It is I who will make the final decisions after all.”

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) provincial director Orly Cabaobao told Rappler that Uy “has the discretion to appoint a deputy governor as long as there is no violation of the Civil Service Code and Commission on Audit rules.”

Cabaobao said former president Rodrigo Duterte had appointed deputy mayors when he was serving as mayor of Davao City.

“The DILG will give him (Governor Uy) technical assistance. And we will monitor his actions and call his attention if there is a violation of existing laws,” Cabaobao said.

But in a text message, Cabaobao said there was no such thing as deputy governor in the Local Government Code of 1991, which makes Uy’s brother’s appointment informal. Neither can the local government spend in exchange for Nestor’s services, he said

Uy, whose two elder brothers Sammy and Nestor are the mayor and vice mayor, respectively, of the sleepy coastal town of Tarragona, has vowed to be a unifying leader of Davao Oriental.

“With God’s blessings and guidance, I will unite the people in our province because we have been divided for so many years,” said Uy.

He said he has been checking on the provincial capitol’s different offices since he took over as Davao Oriental’s governor.

He addressed the provincial government’s workers: “I ask for no loyalty from anyone. What I demand is loyalty and love for your work. Time is of the essence. We cannot afford to lose focus on the current momentum that we are experiencing and enjoying. Thus, in the interest of the greatest welfare of the greatest majority, we must continue to complement, sustain, and even enhance further the development direction of the past administration.”

Uy was Governor Malanyaon’s vice-governor and 2022 election running mate. Her death in June created vacancies in the province’s gubernatorial and vice-gubernatorial posts.

As Uy stepped up, provincial board member Nelson Dayanghirang Jr. also assumed the position of vice-governor of the province, a seat vacated by Uy.

Dayanghirang is the son and namesake of former governor Nelson Dayanghirang. He secured the most number of votes in last year’s race for seats in the province’s legislature. – Rappler.com