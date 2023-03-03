Davao’s Philippine eagle show is back after two-year hiatus

The center is the only breeding and rehabilitation facility for the highly endangered Philippine eagles in the country, and the tours benefit the center and the conservation initiatives of the foundation

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – The magnificent bird of prey is taking center stage once again in Davao City as the critically endangered species – the great and mighty Philippine eagle – returns to the Raptors in Flight show.

After more than two years in hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show is back at the Philippine Eagle Center in Barangay Malagos, just in time for the city’s 86th founding anniversary celebration.

The show’s relaunch is not officially part of the month-long Araw ng Dabaw celebration, but it is a cause for celebration for the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), which manages the center.

The show runs daily from 9 am to 3 pm, starting on Friday, March 3, and will last for a month.

Gliceria Ibanez, PEF logistics officer, said the Raptors in Flight show is an opportunity for birdwatchers to witness the majesty of the monkey-eating eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) and other birds of prey.

During the show, the eagles showcase their hunting prowess, diving and soaring through the air to catch their prey.

Birdwatchers can also witness the “mutual soaring” behavior of breeding pairs of eagles.

The eagle center is the only breeding and rehabilitation facility for the highly endangered Philippine eagles in the country, and the tours benefit the center and the conservation initiatives of the foundation.

The center is home to different varieties of birds of prey, including the white-bellied sea eagles, Philippine serpent eagles, and of course, the iconic Philippine eagles.

Visitors, however, are not allowed to get too close to the eagles for their safety.

The Philippine Eagle Conservation Breeding Sanctuary in neighboring Barangay Eden is closed to the public, with access strictly limited to animal keepers.

According to experts, there are only 392 pairs of highly endangered Philippine eagles living in known existing habitats in the country.

The PEF, a non-governmental organization, has been working to protect and preserve the species and their natural habitats, and the Raptors in Flight show is a way to raise awareness and funds for their conservation efforts.

Recently, the Davao-based foundation, in partnership with Peregrine Fund and the University of the Philippines-Mindanao, gained new insights into eagle movement patterns and forested areas utilization through the use of innovative technology.

Its paper, Priority Conservation Areas and a Global Population Estimate for the Critically Endangered Philippine Eagle, highlighted the critical situation of the Philippine eagle and the need for better conservation efforts.

Its research employed innovative technology such as satellite telemetry techniques and GPS trackers on nesting eagles using backpack harnesses to understand eagle movement patterns and habitat.

The study identified priority eagle habitats in Luzon, Mindanao, and Visayas, and found that the Philippine eagle prefers areas with 70-80% forest cover as habitat.

The paper suggests conducting systematic nest surveys to locate the 392 territorial nesting pairs of eagles across the country, improving education outreach, wildlife law enforcement, and community-based conservation to protect the threatened eagle nest sites.

By prioritizing and implementing these actions, the PEF hopes to better protect the eagles. – Rappler.com

Ferdinand Zuasola is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow.