Davao police step up drug war after P18-M shabu catch

Police kill drug suspect, arrest 8 others on separate occasions from June 26 to July 3 after the seizure of P18 million worth of shabu in Davao City

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – The Davao police have stepped up their campaign against illegal drugs, resulting in the death of a suspect and the arrest of at least eight others who have long been suspected of involvement in the illicit drug trade in the city.

The killing of the drug suspect and the subsequent arrests took place after law enforcers seized an estimated P18 million worth of suspected shabu on June 25 in Davao.

The city is the hometown of former President Rodrigo Duterte, whose administration launched a controversial and violent war on drugs. Duterte’s son, Sebastian, now serves as Davao’s mayor, succeeding his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte.

The renewed campaign led to the death of John Roy Badayos, a construction worker, during a raid in Barangay Pampanga on June 30.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) alleged that the 26-year-old Badayos engaged in a shootout with authorities, using a .38 caliber revolver, which resulted in his death.

The police claim that the construction worker was ranked fifth on their list of drug suspects in Davao and had approximately P120,000 worth of shabu (methamphetamine) in his possession.

Brigadier General Alden Delvo, the police regional director of Davao, said the ongoing crackdown on illegal drugs in the Davao region should be seen as “a continuing warning” to those involved in the illicit trade.

Between June 26 and July 3, authorities arrested eight drug suspects who were allegedly found in possession of suspected shabu valued at more than P2 million during separate police operations in Davao City.

On Monday, July 3, police seized around P640,000 worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Maa.

Vincent Igana, ranked eighth on the police’s regional list of drug suspects, was arrested in connection with the operation.

On the same day, Alvin Kayle Pasamba, ranked seventh on the police’s drug list in the Davao region, was arrested during a raid in Purok 8, Barangay 10-A Duha San Rafael in Davao City. Police seized at least P80,000 worth of shabu from Pasamba.

A week prior, police arrested six suspects on separate occasions and confiscated shabu worth more than P1 million in barangays Cabantian and Indangan.

The suspects arrested in Cabantian were identified as Noel Moralla, Cecil Lones, and Edna Salinas. During a buy-bust operation, they were allegedly found in possession of more than P150,000 worth of suspected shabu.

In Indangan, police seized suspected shabu valued at P960,000 and arrested Jeanne Calba, Nelson Calamba Jr., and Dominic Feliciano. The group was reportedly armed with a .22 caliber firearm. – Rappler.com