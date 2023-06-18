7 killed in dawn raid in Maguindanao del Sur

Brigadier General Allan Nobleza of the Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region says the two main targets, Tutin Usop and Datdat Usop, were neutralized

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Seven people were killed in a dawn raid led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao on Sunday, June 18.

Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Commander Cololnel Roel Sermese said it was a joint police and military operation.

Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, regional commander of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said the two main targets were neutralized.

They are identified as Tutin Usop and Datdat Usop.

“These are the groups we monitored involved in bombing of the National Grid Corporation’s towers in Carmen, Cotabato in 2016 and involved in other criminal activities, he said.

The group was also said to have been involved in the Datu Paglas siege on May 9, 2021.

The “Paglas Siege” – blamed on the BIFF-ISIS inspired Karialan group – led to the displacement of thousand of residents and the closure of the national highway.

Nobleza said the joint security forces were armed with search warrants, however, when they reached the target village in Barangay Damawato, Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur around 2 am, they were welcomed by a burst of gunfire.

“It was a fierce firefight that lasted more than an hour and half”, Nobleza said.

Government troops reportedly had no casualties and seven suspects were killed. But local residents said eight people were killed and among those slain were the two sons of late commander TMX.

Several high powered firearms and pistols were confiscated from the suspects, Nobleza added. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.