3 militiamen killed, 2 others hurt in Maguindanao del Norte attack

MAGAZINE. A still unidentified armed group leaves a magazine on a damaged steel bridge after attacking a military outpost in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte, on November 28, 2022.

The attack, which baffles military authorities, comes a day after a shootout killed two suspected Dawlah Islamiyah bombers in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Three militiamen were killed while two others were wounded in an attack on a military outpost in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte, on Monday, November 28.

Military authorities were baffled about the motive for the attack.

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division said the offensive was unlikely the handiwork of extremist groups such as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) who are not known to operate in the province, which is under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The attack, however, came a day after police killed two suspected bombers of the terrorist group Dawlah Islamiyah during a shootout in Cotabato City. The suspects were linked to the November 6 bombing of a bus that killed a man and hurt about a dozen others in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat.

Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Almorato, the spokesperson of the 6th Infantry Division, said military investigators were instructed to find out what the motive for the attack was.

“This is what we want to know since there are no known terror groups like the BIFF in the area,” Almorato said.

Those killed and hurt were members of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) who were manning a temporary outpost near a damaged bridge in the village of Edcor in Buldon town.

Almorato said a still unidentified armed group, riding motorcycles, sprayed the militiamen with automatic gunfire an hour past midnight.

The military identified those killed as militiamen Christian Silvestre, Ignacio Lozad, and Dondon Ahito. Wounded were Arnel Cayanan and Calbertson Baggay.

A report from the Philippine Marine Landing Team-5 said the attackers took the victims’ firearms as they fled the area.

“They were there guarding the damaged steel bridge, and were not allowing trucks and big vehicles to cross it because it was dangerous,” said Marine 2nd Lieutenant Ar-Gemar Hassan.

The bridge was damaged by rampaging floodwaters during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) in late October.

The Marines and Buldon police have stepped up security operations in the town and neighboring areas in response to the attack. – Rappler.com