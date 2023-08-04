DILG, BARMM form group to look into Maguindanao del Sur mayoral tug-of-war

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESOLVING ISSUES. Members of the Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) discuss vital matters of cooperation and to resolve issues. photo courtesy of OPAPRU

The legal battle between 2022 mayoral race rivals Mohajeran Balayman and Khadafeh Mangudadatu in Pandag town becomes more complicated as questions arise about the disbursement of public funds

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and its Bangsamoro region counterpart have formed a technical working group (TWG) to look into the leadership crisis in Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur, where political rivals continue to fight for the mayoral post.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said on Wednesday, August 2, that the TWG will be headed by him and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos.

Sinarimbo said the legal battle between 2022 mayoral race rivals Mohajeran Balayman, who has been exercising the functions of mayor since May, and Khadafeh Mangudadatu has become more complicated due to questions about the disbursement of public funds.

Since Balayman’s takeover in May, Sinarimbo said funds from Pandag town’s coffers were allegedly disbursed without going through the proper procedures.

The TWG will form part of the Inter-Governmental Relations Body (IGRB), a body composed of national and Bangsamoro regional officials who meet regularly to discuss matters of cooperation and resolve issues.

“We really need to sit down and scrutinize things,” Sinarimbo said regarding the problem in the municipality, which he blamed on the alleged “fake” certificate of recognition (COR) that Balayman used to assume office as Pandag mayor.

Earlier, Sinarimbo said Balayman’s document, supposedly bearing the signature of DILG Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez, was called “fake and spurious” by Abalos during the IGRB meeting on July 27.

He said the same document was used to convince financial institutions that Balayman is the town’s mayor and to release funds.

Public funds, he alleged, were used even without the approval of the town council.

“When I checked with the Pandag Sangguniang Bayan, no such resolution (of authorization) was issued,” Sinarimbo said.

Balayman’s dare

The BARMM regional government continues to recognize Mangudadatu as Pandag’s duly elected mayor.

Balayman, however, told reporters on Wednesday, August 2, that he sees Sinarimbo’s actions as harassment against him, adding that the BARMM minister has been behaving like a lawyer of Mangudadatu.

“Sinarimbo cannot stop me from serving. I can only be stopped by the law, the Constitution, the courts, and Allah,” Balayman said.

He denied Sinarimbo’s allegation that the DILG certificate he has is fake.

“I never faked and will never be into faking anything,” said Balayman, even as he dared Sinarimbo to sue him.

Six weeks after assuming the post as mayor, Balayman went live on social media to show that he received his salary from May to June, to point out that he has been recognized as Pandag’s mayor.

Balayman said employees of the town government also received their salaries and allowances after he assumed the position. – Rappler.com