Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Davao Oriental

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warns of aftershocks and damage

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, on Wednesday, August 9.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of aftershocks and damage following the tremor that was tectonic in nature and struck at a depth of 17 kilometers.

The following intensities were reported:

Instrumental intensities

Intensity III – Pikit, Cotabato; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II – City of Kidapawan, Cotabao; Matanao, Davao del Sur; City of Davao; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Kiamba, Sarangani; Tampakan and Koronadal City, South Cotabato; General Santos City

Intensity I – Magpet and Alamada, Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Malapatan, arangani; Polomolok, South Cotabato; President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat.

