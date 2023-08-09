Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Davao Oriental

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, on Wednesday, August 9.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of aftershocks and damage following the tremor that was tectonic in nature and struck at a depth of 17 kilometers.
The following intensities were reported:
Instrumental intensities
Intensity III – Pikit, Cotabato; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II – City of Kidapawan, Cotabao; Matanao, Davao del Sur; City of Davao; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Kiamba, Sarangani; Tampakan and Koronadal City, South Cotabato; General Santos City
Intensity I – Magpet and Alamada, Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Malapatan, arangani; Polomolok, South Cotabato; President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat.
– Rappler.com
