Hundreds of families evacuate as floods hit Lanao del Norte towns

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines – Mayor Dionisio “Jimmy’ Cabahug Jr. of Tubod town, Lanao del Norte, ordered the suspension of work in private and public offices on Tuesday morning, January 3, due as heavy rain overnight caused severe flooding.

The Tubod Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said around 400 families evacuated from 12 barangays.

MDRRMO head Vicmar Paloma said incessant rain since the afternoon of January 2 caused the Bulod River to overflow.

Disaster teams fanned out to communities as an evening red rainfall warning, indicating heavy to torrential rains, went out around 9 pm.

EVACUATION. A family in Tubod wades through floodwater to reach a rescue vehicle of the local government on January 2, 2023. Shane Ylanan, Arangkada Tubod LGU Facebook

Lala town, in the same province, also evacuated residents in Barangay Cabasagan as floodwaters rose.

On January 3, the Tubod MDRRMO said it had not recorded any casualties or missing persons related to the latest flooding.

SAFE. Some of the 400 families that evacuated Tubod town barangays late afternoon and evening of Januaury 2, 2023. Lanao del Norte PDRRMO

Three evacuation centers are currently hosting affected families in Tubod. Barangay Pigcarangan has 266 families; Barangay Maluga, 19 families; and Barangay Poblacion, 91 families.

Mayor Haron Omar of Magsaysay town, Lanao del Norte, announced early evening of January 2 that the road connecting Barangay Muna-muna to Magsaysay proper and Tubod was not passable due to landslides and flooding.

The town’s disaster office, however, said the road was again passable around 1 am.

NEAR MISS. Residents of Barangay Olango, Magsaysay town, Lanao del Norte view the damage caused by a coconut tree falling on their house on January 2, 2023. Magsaysay MDRRMO

FLOODED GARDEN. Residents of this compound in Barangay P-3, Malingao, Tubod evacuated as waters entered their property. Ryan Cabuenas Plaza

Ryan Cabuenas Plaza, a resident of Barangay P-3 in Malingao, Tubod shared photos of the flood in their community, saying his family had evacuated to the house of their councilor. – Rappler.com