Zamboanga del Norte exec, police official sacked over quarry freeze exemption memo

The police memo has drawn flak because it directs cops manning checkpoints to call a capitol official or his aide first if they happen to flag down sand-and-gravel trucks belonging to seven companies

ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE, Philippines – A provincial government executive and a police official were removed from their posts over a controversial police memorandum that exempted several companies from the quarrying suspension order of Zamboanga del Norte Governor Rosalina Jalosjos.

Jalosjos told Rappler on Tuesday, July 12, that the capitol official, John Empeynado, was “kicked out” as designated head of the Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO) as a result of the memorandum issued by Lieutenant Colonel Flint Depnag, the commander of the Philippine National Police’s 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (1PMFC) in Sicayab, Dipolog City.

“He’s no longer with PEMO – he did something irregular,” Jalosjos said.

Empeynado, however, continues to be the governor’s executive assistant.

The memo also cost Depnag his job as commander of the 1PMFC. PNP-Zamboanga Peninsula relieved and transferred him to Zamboanga del Sur. Depnag’s Zamboanga del Sur counterpart, Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Ortega, was ordered to replace him.

The controversial memorandum, signed by Depnag on July 7, drew flak as soon as it was leaked to reporters and went viral on social media because it directed police manning checkpoints to call Empeynado or his aide Lorna Calio first if they happen to flag down sand-and-gravel trucks belonging to the listed companies.

The third paragraph of Depnag’s memo stated that while Jalosjos’ Executive Order No. 1 should be enforced, cops should inform and coordinate with Empeynado or Calio first if they flag down the sand-and-gravel trucks owned by seven companies.

The companies listed in the police memorandum are:

Ramel Tacbaya of Ramz Enterprises

Paul Necesario of JM Construction Aggregates Trading

Franz Triambulo of PR Concrete Products and Construction Supply

Danilo Harayo of DBH Aggregates Supply

Robert Christian Villacura of Greystone Material Sand Gravel Trading

Michelle Amorado of RNB Enterprises

Jeno Cortes of JM Construction Aggregates Trading

The capitol denied having a hand in Depnag’s controversial memorandum.

“The governor is completely blind about that memorandum,” capitol spokesman Ivan Patrick Ang said.

Empeynado, for his part, also denied that the list, which supposedly exempted companies, came from him.

He said the capitol has not even ordered the setting up of checkpoints yet because they were still waiting to be deputized by Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) regional director Ronald Gadot.

Empeynado said he called Depnag and asked him about the memo but the police official supposedly did not directly answer his questions. He said Depnag merely promised to rescind the controversial memorandum.

Rappler tried to contact Depnag to get his side, but he declined to be interviewed. He has also changed his mobile phone number. This story will be updated once he releases a statement.

Jalosjos’ order to suspend quarrying in the province came as a response to persistent public complaints about flooding blamed on unabated quarrying in the province.

The provincial government said at least 50 companies were given 50 permits to extract sand and gravel and deliver these to other reas in Mindanao and the Visayas. – Rappler.com