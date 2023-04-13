Facebook takes down post about false claim on Mati City’s dancing fountain

Facebook promptly removes the posted video interview of a mayor after Rappler publishes the fact-check article, 'Mati City not the only place with musical dancing fountain'

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Facebook took down on Wednesday, April 12, a video post that showed Mati City Mayor Michelle Rabat claiming in an interview that the musical dancing fountain in her city was the only one of its kind.

Facebook promptly removed the posted video interview of Rabat after Rappler published the fact-check article, “Mati City not the only place with musical dancing fountain.”

City Hall had originally shared the post on Facebook on February 4.

Facebook explained its action, saying that the post was “false information checked by independent fact-checkers.”

The notice stated that “independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact. Learn more about how Facebook works with independent fact-checkers to stop the spread of false information.”

The Mati City Information Office released the video interview with Rabat in February in the lead-up to the musical dancing fountain’s opening on Easter Sunday. In the video, Rabat claimed again that Mati’s musical dancing fountain was the first of its kind and could not be found elsewhere.

“Makikita ‘nyo na ‘yung dancing fountain na habang sumasayaw ‘yung tubig may music, may ilaw. So that’s first-class, first-world, hindi makikita maski saan pero dito mayroon (You’ll see the dancing fountain where music and lights accompany the water as it dances. So that’s first-class, first-world, which you could not find anywhere but only here),” Rabat said.

Mati’s newest attraction has been set up at a government-run park by the bay. It was named after Rabat’s father, Francisco, who was a former governor of Davao Oriental and mayor of Mati.

Rabat has taken pride in the P20-million dancing fountain that sits across the world-renowned and picturesque Pujada Bay, which has been described as one of the world’s most beautiful bays.

Before it was taken down, the post garnered 627 reactions, 185 shares, and 40 comments on the Facebook account of a private citizen in Mati City.

A check with the Department of Tourism (DOT) in the Davao Region, however, showed that the regional center, Davao City, already has two musical dancing fountains. One is located in the government-run People’s Park, and the other can be found in the SM-Lanang Premier.

The Davao People’s Park’s musical dancing fountain was opened to the public in December 2010, while the SM Lanang Premier’s musical dancing fountain opened in September 2012. – Rappler.com

Ferdinand Zuasola is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.