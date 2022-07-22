Family of slain Davao teen slams downgrading of murder complaint vs doctor

Davao prosecutors downgrade complaint from murder to homicide, allowing Dr. Marvin Rey Pepino to bail out

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – The family of a 9th grader who was shot dead outside a bar in Davao City on July 2 protested a resolution by prosecutors that allowed a physician accused of murder to bail out on Thursday, July 21.

Prosecutors rejected the murder complaint, downgrading it to homicide and illegal gun possession.

The resolution allowed the respondent, Dr. Marvin Rey Pepino, to bail out for a total of P180,000.

Pepino is one of the non-uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Davao Region.

Lawyer Gibb Andrew Cahabug said he was preparing to submit a motion for reconsideration on behalf of the family of slain 19-year-old Amierkhan Mangacop in the hope that prosecutors would take back their resolution.

In their resolution, the Davao prosecutors said they found no probable cause to charge Dr. Pepino with murder based on the evidence submitted which included CCTV footage.

The July 19 resolution was signed by senior assistant city prosecutors Armand Tirol, Daniel Fernandez, and Irene Joy Tala. It was endorsed by prosecutor Shahruddin Roberto Sencio Jr. and approved by city prosecutor Jhopee Avanceña.

The prosecutors said in the resolution that “the killing was not attended by any qualifying circumstances under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.”

The murder complaint against Pepino, a son of a former police general, stemmed from the July 2 shooting outside a bar at Camus Extension on V. Mapa Street in Davao City.

In a statement, the family of the victim expressed disappointment. “The family is outraged and shocked at the speed the City Prosecutors’ Office can release their resolution and decide on the case.”

They said they also noted that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which conducted an investigation, submitted its findings only on July 15.

“We will continue to fight for justice for the murder of Amierkhan Pulalon Mangacop,” read part of the statement. – Rappler.com