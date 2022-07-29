Father of Ateneo shooting suspect Yumol shot dead in Basilan

The incident happens less than a week after the Ateneo shooting incident where former Lamitan mayor Rose Furigay and two others were killed

BASILAN, Philippines – Motorcycle-riding gunmen shot dead the father of Ateneo shooting incident suspect Chao Tiao Yumol in Lamitan, Basilan, early Friday morning, July 29.

Police said the victim, Rolando Yumol, died after being shot at least four times outside his house on Rizal Avenue in Barangay Maganda in Lamitan at around 6:45 am on Friday, July 29.

The incident happened less than a week after the shooting incident at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, where former Lamitan mayor Rosita “Rose” Furigay was killed, along with her executive assistant and an Ateneo security guard.

The Philippine National Police said the police was investigating the incident and that it was “speculative” at this point to link the attack to the Ateneo shooting.

“Our police personnel in Lamitan City is already conducting an investigation regarding the case. So far, it is speculative to assume its direct relation to the shooting incident that happened last Sunday at the Ateneo de Manila University,” said PNP public information office chief Brigadier General Roderick Alba. – Rappler.com