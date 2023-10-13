Foreigner asks for alms to survive in Cagayan de Oro

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Two city councilors raise concerns over foreigners in distress in the city, and call for government action

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A mysterious foreigner caught the attention of motorists and passersby in Cagayan de Oro on Thursday morning, October 12.

He stood at a busy junction along Kauswagan Highway, wearing a black photographer’s vest without an undershirt and was seen talking to a driver who was waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

Just before the light turned green, the driver handed him some coins.

The middle-aged man, who spoke little English and had the telltale signs of extensive sun exposure, evident in his reddish complexion, left everyone puzzled.

No one around knew who he was, where he came from, or what he was doing in Cagayan de Oro.

The man identified himself as “Alpaslan Citlak,” claiming it to be a Mongolian name. However, the name sounded more Turkish than Mongolian.

The mysterious man also claimed he was born in Winterberg, Germany, in 1973.

None of the information he provided could be independently verified as of this posting.

He stood across a popular fast-food outlet, asking people for money on Thursday morning. Minutes later, he was walking along the highway, westward, toward another village.

“I get some ‘utang’ (loan), coins,” he told Rappler. It turned out that the foreigner, by his own account, comes down “from the mountains” once a week to ask for money. He said that’s how he survives in the uplands near a stream.

He said his papers are all gone, and he would like to “return to Europe.”

Citlak is not the first foreigner to end up like this in Cagayan de Oro, “and it has reached an alarming level,” said Cagayan de Oro Councilor James Judith.

“This is a growing problem in Cagayan de Oro, and other cities are also experiencing similar situations,” he said.

Councilor George Goking expressed his concern about the cases of foreigners losing everything they have and ending up like mendicants in the city.

Goking called on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to keep an eye on foreigners living in the city and help those in need.

Judith said the local government should consider creating a unit or task force within the City Social Welfare and Development Department (CSWD) to address this issue and coordinate with the concerned embassies. – Rappler.com